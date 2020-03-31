Uber Launches Dedicated Service For Healthcare Professionals

Uber India announced on Tuesday that as part of its supports efforts during the Covid19 crisis, it would be launching dedicated services geared toward healthcare professionals.

In partnership with hospitals across India, we've launched a new service, UberMedic – a 24/7 dedicated fleet to help healthcare professionals move with ease.

Learn more here: https://t.co/WjylKYpI4e — Uber India (@Uber_India) March 31, 2020

The ride-hailing platform, like many other service-based startups across the delivery and ride-sharing markets, has continued to provide its services during the 21-day lockdown period. Be that as it may, potential customers have been urged to use the platform only if absolutely necessary and in cases of essential travel. The company’s man power too, has largely diminished owing to safety measures been take.

In light of the current scenario, the platform has launched UberMedic. The offering aims to make available Uber’s network of driver to frontline medical professionals. Available 24/7, UberMedic could largely better the mobility and flexibility of healthcare workers, providing them with transportation from homes to medical facilities.

To safely carry out its operations, Uber intends to use a dedicated fleet of cars, while drivers will be additionally trained in relevant safety protocols. The company will also work with partner hospitals in order to provide drivers with protective equipment including hand sanitizers, gloves, disinfectant sprays and face masks.

President of Uber India and South Asia, Pradeep Parameswaran, expressed the company’s gratitude towards those on the frontlines of the global pandemic.

No amount of gratitude is enough towards all the healthcare workers out on the frontline right now. In partnership with hospitals across the country, we are ensuring smooth & safe #mobility for them through UberMedic. You can help by staying inside. #StaySafeStayHome #COVID2019 https://t.co/wsy2nXYcAS — Pradeep Parameswaran (@PrParameswaran) March 31, 2020

Uber is currently on the lookout for partnerships with hospitals and medicare facilities to further its project.

