Log In Register
Lost your password?

A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home

Uber Launches Dedicated Service For Healthcare Professionals

AvatarDev Chinnappa
India NewsTrending

Uber India announced on Tuesday that as part of its supports efforts during the Covid19 crisis, it would be launching dedicated services geared toward healthcare professionals. 

The ride-hailing platform, like many other service-based startups across the delivery and ride-sharing markets, has continued to provide its services during the 21-day lockdown period. Be that as it may, potential customers have been urged to use the platform only if absolutely necessary and in cases of essential travel. The company’s man power too, has largely diminished owing to safety measures been take.

In light of the current scenario, the platform has launched UberMedic. The offering aims to make available Uber’s network of driver to frontline medical professionals. Available 24/7, UberMedic could largely better the mobility and flexibility of healthcare workers, providing them with transportation from homes to medical facilities. 

To safely carry out its operations, Uber intends to use a dedicated fleet of cars, while drivers will be additionally trained in relevant safety protocols. The company will also work with partner hospitals in order to provide drivers with protective equipment including hand sanitizers, gloves, disinfectant sprays and face masks.

President of Uber India and South Asia, Pradeep Parameswaran, expressed the company’s gratitude towards those on the frontlines of the global pandemic.

Uber is currently on the lookout for partnerships with hospitals and medicare facilities to further its project.  

Comments

comments

No more articles
Send this to a friend