Twitterati takes a stroll down the memory lane as Instagram tests profile song feature similar to Myspace

Twitter folks are clearing some space for the once-popular social networking site, Myspace. The news about Instagram working on a profile song feature that is quite similar to a feature available on Myspace is kindling the hopes of users who are already busy reminiscing the good old days. Myspace might have lost its crown to Facebook but the deluge of reactions and responses on Twitter proves the fact that users still have some space saved for Myspace. Only time can tell if Myspace will retain its lost popularity or not. For now, we have the denizens of Twitter town collectively chanting ‘Myspace.’ Read along to know more.

Some Space For Myspace

From 2005 to 2008, social networking was synonymous with Myspace. Those were the golden days of Myspace when it was responsible for over 80 percent of social media traffic. Myspace grew with lightning speed since the time of its launch. In the blink of an eye, the number of users shot up from one million to five million. Despite the popularity and appealing features, Myspace lost to Facebook. The exponential growth of Facebook soon cast a shadow over the popularity of Myspace. exorcising it to the sidelines. Although there were several attempts to redesign and innovate, they all proved unsuccessful, and soon enough the number of visitors to the site fell.

It is widely argued that one major reason for the fall of Myspace is its failure to innovate to match the competition. While Twitter and Facebook got in the innovative flow, rolling out redesigns and features, Myspace failed to make a comeback and remained stagnant to a great extent.

Is Myspace Dead?

Officially, Myspace is not dead. However, in the minds of people, Myspace is just a snippet of a glorious past. Jostled by new social networks like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, users have already moved on from this once-popular and loved social networking site. However, before completely writing off Myspace, it will be useful to note that it is still worth checking out if you are someone who loves music and entertainment.

Is Myspace Coming Back?

Twitterati loves to speculate. All it needs is a tiny spark to start a fire of speculations and guesswork. At the moment, the burning question is whether Myspace is all set to make a majestic comeback. This was triggered by news that Instagram is working on a profile song feature that is quite similar to Myspace which allowed users to add a song to their profile picture. Instagram hasn’t made any comments about the same. Whether the feature will be made available to the users is an even bigger question mark. For now, though, we have users on Twitter taking a stroll down memory lane. Let us flip through a couple of reactions and responses.

Honestly why doesn’t a rich company buy the rights to MySpace and stage the biggest comeback? I’d be in there so fast 😭 — Old Mordekaiser Master (5M mastery) (@KingofEloHell) October 18, 2022

Kids are punks these days. They don’t even realize how lit MySpace used to be. — Tin Cup (@ConkyGBR) October 15, 2022

It’s time that we admit as a society that abandoning MySpace for facebook was one of the worst decisions we ever made. — B (@bradney_) October 18, 2022

Kids these days never knew about friendship– he was everyone's 1st friend on MySpace: pic.twitter.com/sfW8QdITpP — Ebi Gomez (@SurprisedEve95) October 18, 2022

me trying to explain to gen z what myspace is: pic.twitter.com/Be0eXyRoX4 — Family Guy (@FamilyGuyonFOX) October 18, 2022

Holy shit they're trying to bring MySpace back https://t.co/bcTxGszpT5 — Spiffey (@SpinGriffey) October 18, 2022

Instagram: We’re letting users add music to their profile! MySpace: pic.twitter.com/OuMAMpZVja — GeoffinLincoln (@GeoffinLincoln) October 18, 2022

Me explaining to Gen Z what MySpace was. https://t.co/9S54LPB3RA pic.twitter.com/9dihPl2A4u — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) October 18, 2022

We need a cool billionaire to buy MySpace. — Jason Goes to Hell (@benedictsred) October 18, 2022