Ubisoft Employees Open Public Petition

The Best Ubisoft, a group of Ubisoft employees fighting for a better working environment for the publisher, and now they have filed a petition for public support for the reform after what it deems an inadequate response to senior management demands.

In the letter, signed by more than 1,000 Ubisoft employees, the organization pledged support for Activision Blizzard’s strike in light of their management’s response to harassment allegations and urged Ubisoft management to do more to end abuse at their company Exactly one hundred days after ABetterUbisoft published its first open letter, the organization said none of its four core requests had been met by Ubisoft.

Their four new demands of the teams include completing the cycle of “pro-gaming and moving devs from studio to studio” and partnerships with other game companies to improve HR reporting processes that involve studio staff, not just executives. Now employees are looking for public support to boost pressure on Ubisoft to accept its demands.

The form is open to signing by all those supporting the ABetterUbisoft campaign after 100 days have passed without previous requests being reviewed by Ubisoft management. previously, Ubisoft employees had signed a letter calling out Ubisoft for a “real and fundamental change” within the company as well as industry-wide.