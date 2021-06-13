Ubisoft Reveals Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora

Today, Ubisoft unveiled its upcoming Avatar game, which has been developed by Massive Entertainment for the past few years. The game, set to hit the market in 2022, is from the studio behind Avatar. In addition to the first trailer and the unveiling of the game’s release window, Ubisoft also confirmed that the game will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, Amazon, Luna, and Google Stadia in 2022.

The long-awaited avatar game will take players with new characters and creatures into new, previously invisible parts of Pandora.

This is not Ubisoft’s first attempt at an avatar game as they had earlier a game based on the first movie. The game was shot in 2009 when the film debuted. It didn’t go down well, but it was one of the last notable efforts Ubisoft has made to release a binding game to a major blockbuster movie.

Ubisoft pointed out that Ubisoft’s long-in-development Avatar game will be an ego-action adventure, and that it will focus on the battle between Navi and humans for their industrialization of the eponymous planet Pandora. Players take on the role of a navigator who explores the western border areas of Pandora.

The game, which is based on the highest-grossing movie of all time, Avatar, will hit the PC and next-generation consoles next year, the company said. The new game is an open-world first-person action-adventure developed by Massive Entertainment. Massive Entertainment is one of the company’s own studios and is responsible for the likes of Ground Control and Far Cry 3 as well as the division.

Frontiers of Pandora is a first-person action-adventure powered by Ubisoft’s snowdrop engine and set in the beautiful flora and fauna of Pandora. The trailer gives us a look at Pandora, who looks just as stunning as in the 2009 movie, and her strange creatures that live on the flora.

It’s part of a summer game, but it’s the first proper E3-style showcase in years, and it’s a bit underwhelming. There is no indication that the new game is in the first person, except for the good graphics, which is amazing when you can recognize them. We know that the game runs on an updated version of Ubisoft’s Snowdrop engine and plays in the first person.

The game will be released in 2022 for Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 5, PC, and Stadia Luna. Ubisoft also gave a look at Riders of the Republic, an extreme sports game that was announced in September at the Ubisoft Forward Event and is scheduled to be released on February 25.

