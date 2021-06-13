The original Mario + Rabbids game was strange for a number of reasons, and the character styles did not seem to harmonize well with the strategic gameplay offered. Kingdom Battles have been a lot of fun and Spark of Hope has the chance to improve the formula of the original game in the same way but it will also expand the scope of the game world.

The surprise announcement spoiled the debut of Mario & Rabbids: Sparks of Hope at the launch of Ubisoft’s E3 2021. The game is an exclusive Nintendo Switch sequel to the popular 2017 Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. Among the most important changes and additions to the game are characters like Rabbids and Rosalina as well as new fights.

Today, Ubisoft announced Mario & Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, the next crossover between Nintendo and Ubisoft. Ubisoft’s preview of the announcement included a trailer showing the previously announced Super Mario Galaxy Touch.

Mario, Rabbids, Peach, and their friends will go on a cosmic adventure in Mario’Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, scheduled for release on the Nintendo Switch in 2022. The game builds on the turn-based tactical combat of the original Mario’Rabbids Kingdom Battle, but with more real-time movements.

Ubisoft revealed gameplay and story details for the forthcoming Mario Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo and Ubisoft are working on a sequel to Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. The sequel to Ubisoft’s 2017 Nintendo Switch hit, Mario + Rabbit’s Kingdom Battle, was announced today at the publisher’s press conference.

The trailer shows Mario and the gang flying through space and landing on a planet full of villains, including a gigantic purple tentacle monster called Cursa. The trailer was leaked ahead of the event, but it was expected to be released on the Nintendo show, not at Ubisoft’s event, as the publisher has five games to release before the end of the fiscal year. Our heroes are back, and they are joined by some new faces to take on our nine playable heroes in the game. These include Rabbids Rosalina, who has a serious teenage attitude and a plush blaster, and the eponymous Spark, a hybrid crossover between Super Mario Galaxy’s Luma and Rabbids.

The game is a sequel to Mario Rabbids: Kingdom Battle which was published for Nintendo Switch in 2017. Ubisoft has also taken a look at Riders of the Republic, an extreme sports game that was announced back in September but postponed until February 25.

Mario and other iconic Nintendo characters meet the Mad Rabbids and Rayman in the strategy game. Learn more about Mario & Rabbids: Sparks of Hope in the videos embedded. All that remains for Ubisoft now is to share the game, and they have given themselves plenty of time to do it.

