Twitter surges with excitement as Square Enix Presentation takes center stage.

E3 2021 comes with a promise of excitement and surprises. Gamers all over the globe look forward to the event with anticipation for surprising reveals and more. And now the excitement has become twofold with the Square Enix Presentation taking the spotlight. For the past many years, Square Enix has made a mark by conducting its own conferences, and fans should expect nothing less this year.

LIVE with Day 2 of #E32021: 9:15am PT Pre-Show

9:30am 24 Entertainment's NARAKA: BLADEPOINT

10am Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

12:15pm SQUARE ENIX

2pm Warner Bros. Games' Back 4 Blood

2:30pm PC Gaming Show

4pm Future Games Show https://t.co/i9b4PMRGbU — E3 (@E3) June 13, 2021

Although the details regarding the presentation were quite vague and hazy. However, a new game from Eidos Montreal is guaranteed. The show will also present an update on the Platinum Games’ Babylon’s Fall. These are only surface-level surprises since the show promises much more.

The excitement and anticipation are very well reflected on Twitter with fans from all over the globe speculating and wondering about their favorite games. This underscores the fact that no matter what gamers are always game for a wave of excitement.

Here is a compilation of the responses and reactions from Twitter.

New Final Fantasy Play Arts Kai are coming from Square Enix! Pre-order Rufus, Red XIII, and Jessie here: https://t.co/9MOEXuRYMk pic.twitter.com/4b11TXNK9v — IGN Store (@IGNStore) June 12, 2021

It would not be an exaggeration to say that it is on fire!

square enix: we need a theme song for a character nobuo uematsu: pic.twitter.com/U25Wwqj1oE — sune (@gidtheslingbag) June 13, 2021

Us square enix fans tomorrow pic.twitter.com/2xZPaTex51 — 🤠👊 (@freesiavacadoo) June 13, 2021

Do not frown upon the clowns for they are all set to own the world.

all square enix fans getting ready for tmrrw pic.twitter.com/yll5YMcgng — lee ✨ (@beelunas) June 13, 2021

who else is ready for the square enix presentation tomorrow pic.twitter.com/OX3lE92duC — ً dee ✿ intergrade spoilers! (@aerticore) June 13, 2021

High on anticipation bordering on fantasy.

Square Enix E3 conference predictions: – FFXVI

– FFVIIR coming to PC

– The next Kingdom Hearts teaser

– FFVI remake Life is too short – let me dream. 🚶🏽 pic.twitter.com/O8eXf9DLKk — Xel @ Intergrade 🥷 (@ThisIsXel) June 13, 2021

Only a Square Enix presentation could elicit this sort of response and readiness from fans.

The time for the Square Enix #E32021 presentation draws near. Guess it’s time to put on my clown shoes 🤡 pic.twitter.com/apK1oiOyDj — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) June 13, 2021

Is that a request or threat?

HELLO ITS XBOX AND SQUARE ENIX CONFERENCES TODAY PLEASE DONT BE SHIT — Maisey (@Foxhound_Maisey) June 13, 2021

Me Knighting my Fellow Clowns in preparation for the Square Enix Show WE ARE LIVE NOW pic.twitter.com/IqsCGuJTko — 🔴LIVE NOW @ twitch.tv/hmkilla (@HMKilla) June 13, 2021

It has come to that point where anything is everything.

Desperate for even the tiniest bit of news for FF7R-2 at square enix E3 presentation even a 3 second trailer will suffice for me omg!!! pic.twitter.com/3ULMKVTRMZ — serah ☁️✨ (@cloti_s) June 13, 2021

Life is short. It is only right to live it fair and ‘square.’

so square enix e3 is upon us pic.twitter.com/4v6U39RMpZ — dani 🏳️‍🌈 intergrade spoilers (@snarkysoras) June 13, 2021

And we are not short of appreciation.

Square Enix is providing a separate, DMCA-safe E3 presentation feed for streamers. This is how you look out for content creators, bravo 👏 pic.twitter.com/CgDcAe3bph — Lowco (@Lowco2525) June 8, 2021

Priorities are important after all.

I have not been awake for a single E3/Summer Game Fest presentation yet but I will be for Microsoft, Square Enix, and Nintendo. pic.twitter.com/ZXujC2WfAM — Miraculous Maku (@RedMakuzawa) June 12, 2021

Talk about saving grace.

Let's hope Xbox and Square Enix save E3 tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/4vcjDVVcYz — Z (@NoDakid_) June 12, 2021

It is a rather weird coincidence that Square Enix rhymes with phoenix.

FINAL FANTASY INTERGRADE IS HERE, I LOVE SQUARE ENIX LET'S GOOOO PS5 HYPE pic.twitter.com/5n7YX2C0YU — Pyo 5️⃣ (@mrpyo1) June 10, 2021