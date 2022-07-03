Ubisoft Shutting Down Several Online Services For 15 Older Games

Ubisoft is going to follow its plan of shutting down multiple online services for 15 of its older games. Ubisoft has announced it is closing online support and services for several of its older games at the end of the year. Ubisoft has announced it is closing down both online features and multiplayer for 15 of its games starting Sept. 1, and will also ban the ability to purchase and download DLC for those games. Ubisoft has confirmed that they are closing multiplayer servers for 15 games starting September 1.

The list is as follows

Anno 2070

Assassin’s Creed 2

Assassin’s Creed 3

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD

Assassin’s Creed Revelations

Driver San Francisco

Far Cry 3

Ghost Recon Future Soldier

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands

Rayman Legends

Silent Hunter 5

Space Junkies

Splinter Cell: Blacklist

ZombiU

Most of these games will still be playable offline, but you will be unable to play any of the multiplayer modes online, link your Ubisoft account when you are in-game, and buy/install any of the DLC. In total, 90 games are now playable only offline, as a result of Ubisoft closing the online services, meaning that any news, updates, player statistics, and online multiplayer will no longer function within those games. Shutting down the online services of certain older games allows Ubisoft to concentrate resources on providing superior experiences to players playing the newest or most highly-rated titles.