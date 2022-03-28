Apple iPhone 14 Pro Models to feature a bigger rear camera bump

Recently, Android OEMs like Samsung, Xiaomi, and a few others have been engaged in a megapixel race. These companies’ high-end smartphones include 108MP camera sensors.

Apple, on the other hand, refused to participate in this race. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, an expert, things appear to be changing.

According to 9to5Mac, an analyst believes that the iPhone 14 series will include a 48MP main camera sensor. This is the largest camera sensor that has ever been utilized in an iPhone. While the sensor will be large, it will also increase the camera hump at the back of the handset.

Leaked specification for Apple iPhone 14 series

Four new iPhones in 6.1 and 6.7-inch sizes are on the way. Two of those iPhones will be normal, less expensive models known as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, while the other two will be higher-end “Pro” variants known as the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In our roundup, we have all the facts on what to expect from the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, and you can also check out our iPhone 14 rumor roundup for a full examination of all four iPhone models, including the more affordable ones.

The iPhone 14 Pro variants are said to include two display cuts instead of a notch.

The Face ID dot projector and other Face ID components will be housed in a pill-shaped cutout, while the front-facing camera will be housed in a second circular cutout. Non-Pro versions are anticipated to retain the usual notch.

Leaked camera specifications for Apple iPhone 14 series

According to Kuo’s tweet, the greater rear camera bulge on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max is owing to the inclusion of a larger back camera sensor. These future iPhone Pro versions are reported to include a 48MP sensor, whereas the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have a 12MP sensor.

Concerning the sensor, the 48MP CIS sensor will be increased in size by 25% to 35%. The height of the 48MP 7P lens would be increased by 5% to 10%, he said in the tweet. According to the same source, the 48MP lens may be confined to the iPhone 14 Pro devices and not the standard ones.

What else to expect?

For the time being, speculation about the iPhone 14 series is premature. These new models will not be introduced for another six months. However, we have seen several leaks and suspicions about these models from time to time.

Prior to the debut of the iPhone 14 series, Apple will have its annual developer conference, WWDC 2022, in June.

According to rumors, this year’s Apple WWDC conference will take place on June 6th.

Furthermore, this year’s Apple WWDC will be the first in-person event in two years due to the epidemic. However, no confirmation has been received from the corporation regarding the event scheduling or if it would be an in-person or virtual event.

