Ukraine Receives Second Shipment Of Starlink Terminals

Received the second shipment of Starlink stations! @elonmusk keeps his word! Thank you for supporting Ukraine and peace in the entire world! @OMarkarova thanks! pic.twitter.com/hNZwsXkOCT — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 9, 2022

According to Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, another shipment of Starlink terminals arrived early Thursday. Fedorov’s most recent tweet announced the arrival of the antennas and appreciated Elon Musk for keeping his word.

After Mykhailo requested assistance from Elon Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX during Ukraine’s armed conflict with Russia, SpaceX activated the satellite-broadband service over Ukraine. The Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister thanked Elon Musk on Twitter and stated that “Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civilians while your rockets successfully land in space! We request that you provide Ukraine with Starlink stations “after communications systems in Kyiv were disrupted On March 1, Ukraine received the first batch of terminals, images of which Mykhailov shared.

The latest announcement arrives after Musk alerted that the Starlink services might be targeted by Ukraine’s enemies since they’re the country’s only non-Russian communication system.

Previously, in his tweets, Mykhailov shared images of Russian shelling at a maternity hospital and claimed that Russian missiles continue to kill ‘peaceful Ukrainians.’ He also referred to the Russian side as “murderers,” and he urged all public and private sector organisations to sever ties with Moscow.

Ukraine’s President Vlodoymyr Zelenskyy also acknowledged the maternity hospital bombardment, saying in a strong video message that the incident is evidence of Russian genocide.

Musk is not the only tech titan assisting the Ukrainians in their fight against Russia’s invasion. DNSFilter Inc., a domain name system threat protection company, has formed the Ukraine Strong Tech Vendor Coalition to assist Ukrainian charities and relief organisations with financial contributions and, where applicable, free services from tech vendors.