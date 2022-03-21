Ukrainian farmer sold Russian tanks as NFTs

Ukrainian farmers have become legends in the ongoing war against the Russian invaders. Images of them towing captured Russian tanks with tractors have gone viral around the world, and there is little doubt that the scene will become an iconic part of history.

But as occupant troops continue to brutally shell their homeland, local farmers came up with another idea of how to mock the Russian army and raise funds to restore Ukraine. Ukrainian farmers decided to auction the “used” Russian tanks to international bidders on OpenSea.

He’s even put up a picture of himself, though we can’t easily verify it as there’s no contact and he is not just using a plain ethereum address, but has also funded it as a miner.

That’s from Ethermine, who usually doesn’t ask for any information from its miners that just turn the asics on. So Oly, we’ll call him, could have been completely anon if he didn’t share this unverifiable pic.

The Ukrainian Russian tank NFTs feature three models, the T-64BV, a T-72A, and last but not least, a T-80U. Supposedly, each NFT will contain a secret tag with instructions on how and where to retrieve the war piece.

However, many have voiced concerns about the Ukrainian government seizing possession of the battle tanks. Not to mention the headache of transporting the equipment out of Ukraine. As a result, no offers have been made for the three Russian military tanks.

While being the new owner of a Soviet war tank sounds intriguing, a death cannon on my front lawn might scare the neighbors. So as the three tanks wait for a buyer worthy of the transport bill, there is no sign of them going anywhere. As Ukraine continues to defend its homeland, neighboring nations extended a hand through the power of cryptocurrency.

“Each of my tanks is ethically sourced, that means they were abandoned, no crew was hurt in the process. So the insides are clean, most, if not all of the equipment has been left inside, and they are not haunted” says the tank seller.

Each tank NFT comes with a secret tag visible only to the owner. The tag includes the precise coordinates of where the war trophy is hidden, along with instructions for its retrieval.

“Yes, you have to transport it away yourself. In Europe you can move it by train, but if you are dedicated, it can probably be shipped to USA, or anywhere else by cargo ship”, added the humorous farmer.

The farmer turned NFT arms dealer stated that all funds raised from selling the war trophies will be dedicated to restoring Ukraine’s agriculture, where a large amount of expensive farming equipment has been destroyed and will desperately be needed to help supply the country’s citizens with homegrown crops once the war ends.