Unacademy secured strategic investment of $5M to acquire Mastree

Unacademy, a Bangalore based edtech platform, has now revealed that it has led a strategic investment of $5 million to acquire a majority stake in Mastree, a leading K12 learning platform.

With this new investment, Mastree will be going to join the Unacademy Group, which consists of Wifistudy, PrepLadder, Kreatryx and CodeChef.

This will even strengthen Unacademy’s presence in the K12 learning space. In addition to the investment, Unacademy has provided Blume Ventures an exit.

Gaurav Munjal, Co-Founder and CEO, Unacademy said, “Unacademy and Mastree have a shared vision, and together, we want to create an impact and make quality education accessible and affordable. Mastree is building a highly impactful subscription product, and it will change the way students learn. We are very happy to have Mastree as part of the Unacademy Group”

“Mastree’s mission is to help students achieve academic excellence by igniting their curiosity and providing them with personalised and affordable education. We are excited to be a part of the Unacademy Group, and have the Unacademy team as a partner and mentor in this journey,” said Shrey.