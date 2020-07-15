Social Network Platform FLYX secured $200K

FLYX, a Delhi and New York-based, a first of its kind social media network platform for the OTT content, has now announced that it has secured pre-series funding amounting to $200000 led by the HNIs, which includes the Raj Mishra, Chairman, and Founder, AIT Global Inc.

The company will now going to use the new funds to accelerate product development and further expand services in India.

Speaking about the funding, Shashank Singh, CEO and Co-founder, FLYX said “We have seen encouraging growth over the last few months, and we consider this to be the right time to scale our operations, and to strengthen our position as the one-stop shop for reviews, feedback, and updates for entertainment across major streaming platforms in India. Our immediate plan is to enhance technology, and add more streaming and social networking platforms to provide users a more comprehensive experience.”

“The ability to identify a need in the marketplace and quickly adapt to consumer needs positions the startup beautifully in this constantly changing marketplace,” says Raj Mishra, Chairman and Founder, AIT Global Inc.