Uncharted 4 Is Making Its Way To PC

Sony Interactive Entertainment listed Uncharted 4 on slide 26 of their latest presentation to investors, as one of the games to be ported on the PC in the coming days, ahead of its launch on the platform in late April. The unveiling fits in with Sony Interactive Entertainment, a company that has increasingly focused on bringing its PlayStation Studios titles to computers overtime after an exclusive phase on the PlayStation console since the release of Horizon Zero Dawn and the upcoming release of Days Gone. Sony’s decision to port some of its iconic PlayStation exclusive rights to PC stems from its strategy of selling more games to gamers in China and India, where PC games are far more popular than console games.

Uncharted 4 and Days Gone is one of the new growth vectors Sony has been discussing with its investors. In a financial report, Sony Interactive Entertainment told investors today that it will include PlayStation Studios games, mobile games, and live services, as well as new ports to the PC. Discussing new growth sectors outside of PlayStation consoles, Sony highlighted recent releases such as Horizon Zero Dawn and Days gone by.

Sony has always preferred to wait for a few years between the release of its first-party games on Windows – and it makes sense to do so to boost its console game sales.

We’ll see what happens in the near future, but it’s good to see that PC players don’t have to buy a PlayStation console to play some of Sony’s exclusive games. Sony has promised that more PlayStation exclusive products will come to the PC, and the company’s presentation made it clear that the platform is interested. Given his previous statements about his plans to bring more games to the platform, this is hardly a shock.

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan said Wednesday at an investor meeting that more PC releases would take place later this year. Earlier this year, the SIE president confirmed that the company would be bringing a slew of games to the PC, starting with Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn, with a port to be released later this month. Sony said that several different games would be ported to the PC, but with one of the most successful exclusive games of the PlayStation 4 era (not to mention one that also looks best) Naughty Dogs, Uncharted 4 was the obvious choice.

With Sony’s May 2021 State of Play Stream and E3 2021 coming, we’re likely to hear more about the upcoming PC versions of PlayStation games.

At today’s presentation of Sony’s Investor Day, the company revealed that it will continue to push PC games with the next entry in Uncharted 4. Although it appears unlikely that Sony will return to the days of PlayStation games on the PC, as Microsoft does with Xbox games, it is clear that the company makes a lot of money on the PC and that more games will follow suit.

By porting more AAA titles to the PC, there is a chance that Sony could cannibalize its console business. However, the company is also looking beyond its console ecosystem into the future, including mobile devices. Sony During the presentation said that mobile was a new growth area for PlayStation Studios, and the slides confirmed plans to begin developing PlayStation-sized games for mobile devices.

Sony revealed in an investor presentation that it is in the process of making money from the standard PS5 devices sold in June and that production costs for the console are cheaper than the wholesale price.