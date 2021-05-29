Over 300 Upcoming Games Will Be Feature In Indie Expo Live 2021 On June 5

The third annual Indie Expo Live will showcase over 300 Indie games from around the world on Saturday, June 5 at 2 a.m. Pacific on June 5 (5 a.m. Eastern) in a five-hour live stream. Live Expo has announced that its digital showcase of indie titles will return to streaming on June 5, 2021. The event will take place in Tokyo, where developers will turn their eyes to Western versions. Challenger is starring over 300 upcoming indie games on Saturday, 5 June during its live stream from 2 am PT / 5 am ET.

Indie Live Expo 2021 will be an event with news and launches of these games from established independent studios and publishers from around the world. The event will also include presentations from major sponsors of the event, including Xbox, which will highlight some spectacular indie games for Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft will also host a special segment of indie games on the Xbox.

There is no challenger approaching this summer’s parade of live video game streams. Over the summer, more and more games and live streams are announced, and Microsoft has announced a game fair for Xbox and Bethesda on June 13. While gathering any new information about the games coming to Switch, it is worth noting that the Indie Live Expo and digital showcase will show no fewer than 300 upcoming games over the next few weeks covering titles released on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

During the Expo, fans would be able to try demos, chat with the developers, watch the live streams, and catch up with the upcoming games on Steam. A special segment will delve into the Czech Republic and indie studios, the third such Indie Live Expo in history, which will focus on how culture influences the development of games. E3 2021 will take place from 12 to 15 June, with many live streaming announcements.

It’s not one that indie game fans, developers, or anyone else will miss if they fancy one of the hundreds of titles.

The English-language stream features a new host, Kaori Kaotan Horiuchi, a popular Japanese idol best known for her solo career and work with Akihabara, as well as backstage passes to her games on the Twitch channel. The stream will be characteristic of the recent Sports Severe Writer Touhou Luna Night. The 2021 Indie Live Expo will take place during this year’s E3 2021, giving independent games that have been excluded from the event a very much-needed window of opportunity.