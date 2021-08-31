Union Law Minister launches Medical Dialogues App

Accessing verified Medical and Healthcare news just got Easier!

Medical Dialogues (https://medicaldialogues.in/) one of the largest medical newsportals in India dedicated to doctors and healthcare professionals recently announced the launch of its app

With a motto of Empowering medicos mobile app includes all the news relevant for medical and healthcare professionals and will also help doctors to know all advancements in the medical science and Pharma sector. In addition, it will provide all the information about latest medical studies, treatments and guidelines that will ensure effective and fast treatment.

The APP was launched last week by Shri SP Baghel Ji, Minister of State (Law and Justice), at the Digital Media event 2021 organized by the Working Journalists of India.

“As the pioneer of risk management in the country, doctors have to be associated with the medical updates under the Covid-19 guidelines as the virus is taking a new shape every week. Doctors need to be updated with the latest information about Covid-19. With maintaining the dictum of offering the best service, Medical Dialogues has launched the app for healthcare and medical professionals”, said Dr Prem Aggarwal (CO-Founder, Medical Dialogues)

The app can be downloaded from Play Store for Android as well as from Apple Store for iOS users. Besides medical and health updates, the app aims provide interactive learning through its videos, surveys and polls to empower doctors and people who belong to the healthcare industry in turn provide better services to the patients and community at large. Together with physicians, students, nurses, and health professionals, Medical Dialogues aims to empower the Indian Healthcare Society and instill transparency in the field of Medical Information.

“The mobile app will contain series of new features for users like video library, webinars for doctors as well as interactive modules such as quizzes, surveys and polls where doctors can participate and engage with the community” – said Meghna A. Singhania, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Medical Dialogues.

Medical Dialogues is one of the largest medical news portals for healthcare professionals in India having traffic of more than 2 million visitors per month. Medical Dialogues provides medical news, guidelines, interesting cases and news about the healthcare industry including Medico-Legal / law, Medical Education, Pharma etc. The news published in the platform of Medical Dialogues, (www.medicaldialgues.in) is circulated to registered users daily via email newsletter as per their work category and specialization. Doctors and other healthcare professionals can register free to subscribe to daily newsletters. In a short period, Medical Dialogues is one of the most preferred medical news portals in India with more than 6 lakh registered users from the medical fraternity.

Medical Dialogues possesses the prestigious HONcode certification, the mark of authentic health information on the internet.

Download the new app of Medical Dialogues :

For Android:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.medicaldialogues



For iPhone/iPad:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/medical-dialogues/id1575368830