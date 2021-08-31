E-commerce Web Hosting: 5 Factors to Consider

A reliable web host plays a crucial role in the growth and success of an eCommerce website. Good web hosting services improve page load speed to boost site performance and SEO. It also ensures that your website and content are always up to date and in line with changing technologies. Failure to emphasize the web host selection process will lead to website failure, which might cost you a lot of time and resources to revive. Below are the factors to consider when choosing eCommerce web hosting.

1. Your website needs

Understanding your website needs will help you know what to look for in a web host. It’s important to know what you expect to gain from a hosting service; is it security, data backup, good site performance, or site upgrade? Having answers to such questions will guide you in finding the ideal host. In addition, if you are new to the web hosting world, you want to familiarize yourself with everything web hosting to enable you to make the right choices. Consider checking out this website hosting FAQ to get in-depth knowledge on web hosting.

2. Security features

Website security is vital for every eCommerce business. A reliable web host should ensure server security by controlling access points to avoid any physical compromise of the hardware. They should have the means to constantly monitor networks to identify and resolve any potential threats before they escalate. Additionally, consider whether the hosting provider you choose offers automatic data backup and how often they do it. This will assure you that all your site’s sensitive data and client information is secure.

3. Reputation

To determine the reliability of a hosting provider, conduct a background check to know what past clients think of them. You can visit their website to read the reviews and testimonials, find websites that run reviews for web hosting, or go to the host’s Google My Business page to see how they are rated. You may also consider getting referrals from people you trust.

4. Reliability and uptime

Reliability and uptime refer to how long your website is available online. If you’re looking for credibility, success, growth, and good user experience, your host choice should offer 99.9% uptime. If your website fails and goes offline and the host doesn’t act swiftly to restore it, they should have a money-back guarantee for any losses incurred. To verify the host’s reliability, know when your site is down, then reach out to them for assistance. Depending on how fast they respond, you’ll decide whether they are a good match for your business.

5. Technical support

Reliable technical support is essential for any eCommerce. This is because if your site experiences any technical problems, you won’t sell, and clients can’t complete transactions, leading to loss of trust and a bad reputation. A good and reliable web host will have a team of technicians on standby to provide 24/7 support if problems occur. They should also avail efficient communication channels for when you need help or consultation.

Endnote

Your web host is your business’s lifeline. Conducting due diligence before investing in a web hosting service can save your business potential losses arising from the wrong host choice. Know what your business needs and select web hosting that can meet those needs.