Unity has acquired Peter Jackson’s VFX Studio Weta Digital For $1.6 Billion

Unity has acquired Peter Jackson’s VFX Studio Weta Digital For a whopping $1.6 Billion. With the acquisition, Unity will acquire Weta Digitals’ proprietary graphics and visual effects tools such as Manuka, Lumberjack, Loki, Squid, Barbershop, HighDef, and CityBuilder, which the company plans to offer creators through a cloud-based workflow.

At the same time, Unity will develop many of Weta Digitals’ internal tools: such as City Builder (which procedurally generates huge 3D cities, we see destroyed cities in movies like “King Kong”), Manuka (their own renderings) Imitate physics to help make everything look so real in the final version), Gazebo (the fastest real-time rendering application used by artists to accurately preview the scene before the more time-consuming final rendering), and the team’s creation of characters.

The Weta cinematic division will continue to exist as a separate division under Unity known as WetaFX and under Jackson's control, allowing additional resources to be added as the team continues to work with visual effects for films and television programs.

Unity will acquire 275 Wetas engineers renowned for the architecture, creation, and maintenance of Weta Digital tools and the main pipeline

The acquisition is the latest – and by far the largest – of a recent series of corporate acquisitions by Unity, which also includes SpeedTree IDV and Pixyz Software, a CAD data preparation company.