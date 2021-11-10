The UFC and Crypto.Com announce a historic partnership

The UFC, the world’s leading mixed martial arts organization, and Crypto.com, the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency platform, today announced a long-term partnership that marks an evolution in both companies’ branding as well as Crypto.com‘s newest strategic move to connect with mainstream consumers.

The UFC and Crypto.Com partnership

Crypto.com will become the UFC’s first-ever global Official Fight Kit Partner, allowing them to brand UFC fight kits worn by UFC fighters in competition, as well as fight kit items worn by the athletes’ cornermen and women.

Crypto.com will have important visibility in front of UFC’s worldwide fan base of over 625 million people and over 150 million social media followers, including the 900 million TV homes in 175 countries with access to UFC’s broadcasts, from the locker room to the world-famous Octagon®.

Crypto.com will also be named UFC’s first-ever Official Cryptocurrency Platform Partner, ushering in a new sponsorship category for the organization. With over 10 million users globally, Crypto.com has established a leading position in the cryptocurrency market and is a top-ten finance app on both the App Store and Google Play. The Crypto.com Visa Card is the world’s most popular crypto card, available in 30+ countries, in addition to establishing the world’s fastest-growing crypto platform.

Last week, Crypto.com announced that it has become the first Official Cryptocurrency Sponsor and NFT Partner of Formula One®, setting a new industry standard in sports sponsorships. Crypto.com made history earlier this year by becoming the first crypto platform to partner with an F1 team (Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One), an NHL franchise (Montreal Canadiens), and a professional sports league (Lega Serie A).

UFC President Dana White remarked, “This is a relationship between two companies that are the finest at what they do.” “No firm has done more to increase the appeal of combat sports than UFC, and we’re now one of the world’s most recognizable sports companies.” We can use the strength of our brand to help Crypto.com reach more individuals around the world.”

“It’s a historic time as the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency platform joins forces with the world’s fastest-growing sport to assist expedite the world’s transition to cryptocurrency,” said Crypto.com co-Founder and CEO Kris Marszalek. “This is only the start of a long partnership with UFC, and we’re excited to see what we can accomplish together.”

The agreement provides Crypto.com with a wide range of integrations into UFC assets, in addition to the tremendous exposure of the Crypto.com brand placement on UFC fight kits. During all Pay-Per-View events including Dana White’s Contender Series, Crypto.com will have a branding presence inside the Octagon.

Crypto.com will also be integrated into UFC content, including live broadcasts, pay-per-view, and UFC-owned social media channels, on both linear and digital platforms. This Saturday, July 10, in Las Vegas, Crypto. com-branded assets will make their debut during UFC® 264: POIRIER VS. MCGREGOR 3.

