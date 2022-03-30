University of Glasgow Names Research Centre After John Shaw and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

A new research center at the University of Glasgow has been named after Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and John Shaw. The Mazumdar-Shaw Advanced Research Centre will start functioning officially in June 2022.

The center will facilitate over 500 researchers from varied disciplines to engage in impactful collaborative research.

A release issued by Biocon says the Mazumdar-Shaw Advanced Research Centre will be home to over 500 researchers from a range of disciplines, facilitating world-changing collaborative research. The £116 million building will officially open in June 2022.

Their donation has been used to set up a new research hub within the University campus and to create a Professorial Chair, The Mazumdar-Shaw Chair of Molecular Pathology. Their contribution to the University complements philanthropic investments made by them across the world. It stimulating research and innovation and supporting education.

The University wanted to recognize their generous contribution and commitment to supporting the science & innovation ecosystem in Glasgow and accordingly decided to name the Centre the Mazumdar-Shaw Advanced Research center, the release stated.

About the ‘Shaw’ Couple

Mazumdar-Shaw is the founder executive and chairperson of the Bangalore-based biotechnology company Biocon Limited. Shaw is a vice-chairperson of Biocon Limited as well. Both the reputable business leaders graduated from the University of Glasgow. The couple had, in July 2019, gifted $ 7.5 million (around Rs 57 crore) to the university.

The funding was used to set up the £116 Mazumdar-Shaw Advanced Research Centre. To create a professorial chair, the Mazumdar-Shaw Chair of Molecular Pathology.

“We are really grateful to John and Kiran and we wanted to ensure that this extraordinarily generous gift was recognised appropriately. The Mazumdar-Shaw Advanced Research Centre is on its way to becoming operational. It is an incredibly exciting time on campus; every week more researchers are moving in, and this summer the ARC will fully open its doors to the wider community,” said Anton Muscatelli, principal and vice-chancellor, University of Glasgow.

“The global challenges that the world faces require team approaches and collaboration across disciplines, and this unique environment will encourage and support interdisciplinary research breakthroughs,” he added. “Through our partnership, we are building on the university’s work with Biocon to explore initiatives such as joint PhDs which provide industry experience and help solve real-world problems.”

Mazumdar-Shaw said the idea of the new research centre catalysing change in research resonated with her husband and her.

“Philanthropy can be a catalyst for change, growth, improvement and development. We are both grateful that we are in the fortunate position to contribute to John’s alma mater. It help the University achieve its aspirational goals,” she said.