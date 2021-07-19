Step by Step guide to unlocking agents in Valorant

Valorant is a 5v5 tactical shooter game engaging users to play as agents. The game was released on June 2, 2020. Agents involved are Breach, Brimstone, Cypher, Jett, Killjoy, Omen, Phoenix, Raze, Reyna, Sage, Skye, Sova, Viper, and Yoru are the fourteen agents currently in the game. All agents have distinct skills and an ultimate which sets them a part from the rest. Players will first have access to they will have access to a total of five agents: Brimstone, Jett, Phoenix, Sage, and Sova. Players will first have to unlock agents by the Ignition Battle Pass, while the second is for a tier-based leveling system that unlocks Valorant agents.

Unlocking the first 2 agents

Go to the home page in Valorant, move to the collection tab Click on ‘Agents’ to view all the agents which will be displayed to you along with a short description Initially you have access to five agents which are unlocked and six which are locked Unlocking your first two agents are simple just go to the home screen and click ‘Play to unlock free agents’ Click on them to play and unlock agents

Every time you play a match you receive experience points according to your performance. Once you gather enough points or XP’s you will progress from tier 1 to 10. Upon reaching tier 5 and 10 you get to unlock an agent for free.

Unlocking agents under the contract system

The agents after the first two work on a different system A contract will be displayed once you click to recruit an agent Upon playing matches you will progress from tier 1 to 10 by gaining experience Each tier will give you unique items related to an agent which ultimately leads to you unlocking the agent at tier 5. You can play further to gain XP, unlock player cards and weapons related to the agent.

Designed like most other video games in the market Valorant has an active user base of 14 million and about 500 million times played. Riot games has also launched an Valorant Games tour. According to reports, the final match between Sentinels and Fnatic had more than a million concurrent viewers, an average minute audience of over 800,000.

