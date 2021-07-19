Many of the problems you may encounter with your iPhone might have a simple fix. You don’t need to panic if your screen freezes, lags or doesn’t turn on. An immediate solution lies in hard resetting your iPhone. Read on to learn how to hard reset your iPhone.

Steps on how to hard reset an iPhone 11

Press the volume up button Press the volume down button Push down and hold the side button Keep pressing the volume button even after the ‘Power Off’ slider appears on the screen. Finally, do not let go of the side button until you see the Apple logo and the phone resets completely.

Once the restart process is complete the phone will activate again. The hard reset option enables you to restart the phone without having to shut it down and start it back on which involves a lot more steps. To ‘Power off’ your phone you need to press the volume up and volume down buttons and push down the side button till you see the the ‘Power off’ slider. Release the side button and slide to the left of the screen to power off. This technique can be used for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 pro and iPhone 11 pro max.

Know more on the functions and basic features of an iPhone

The side button used as the power switch is placed on the ride side of the phone while the left side has the volume keys and the silent mode switch. These keys work together to perform many basic functions. Learn more on the basic functions.

More on iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 series was released on September 2019.

MacRumors reviews “The iPhone 11 succeeds the iPhone XR, and it features a 6.1-inch LCD display that Apple calls a “Liquid Retina HD Display.” It features a 1792 x 828 resolution at 326ppi, a 1400:1 contrast ratio, 625 nits max brightness, True Tone support for adjusting the white balance to the ambient lighting, and wide color support for true-to-life colors.

Like the iPhone XR, the iPhone 11 does not include 3D Touch, instead using Haptic Touch. Haptic Touch is supported across iOS 13, but it lacks the pressure sensitivity of 3D Touch. The iPhone 11 and 11 Pro also support Haptic Touch, with Apple eliminating 3D Touch across the iPhone lineup.” Read the full review.