Unopened 1985 Super Mario Bros. Video Game Sells For Record $2 Million

A rare copy of Super Mario Bros. sold for $2 million at auction, breaking the previous record of $1.56 million set by the sale of a replica of Super Mario 64 in mint condition. The rally, an alternative investment platform that owns a copy of the questionable “Super Mario Bros.,” allows people to buy shares as part of their original offering of physical collectibles that belong to them.

The $1.56 million was the result of a confluence of complicated developments in the world of videogame memorabilia collection (I recommend Ars Technica (link embedded below) on this subject for its excellent and comprehensive explanation). At the time, the record was broken by $660,000, but that figure was outrageous and, as you can see, it was eclipsed within a few months. Interest in the collector’s item increased during the pandemic, and the years of waiting paid off in a record-breaking $2 million sale.

Video game collectibles have seen a big surge in demand during the Covid pandemic and have organized several notable video game auctions within the last 18 months and making significant sums. The collector’s website Rally today announced the sale on Twitter, and as Polygon reports, the record price of $2 million is the highest paid price for a video game in the history of video games. As with many other forms of investment, demand for collectibles skyrocketed during the pandemic as people at home looking for ways to spend their money.

We do not know exactly how many people purchased shares in the game to make a tidy profit, but an anonymous buyer offered $2 million to buy the outstanding shares purchased from the game itself. What you get for that amount makes the sale even more interesting because it was not an auction. Instead, it was done on the rally stock platform, which allows users to pay for a portion of a rally asset, as they would for a company’s stock on the stock exchange.

It was sold to a collectors site called Rally, which has a unique way to sell classic games. The rally, the company that sold the game, positioned itself as an alternative investment platform. Instead of putting the game up for auction, the New York Times reports that Rally bought the game for $140,000 and invited other players to invest in shares in the game. Rally works a bit more like a traditional auction house than Heritage Auctions. Anyone can be resold for ten times what you paid, which is a remarkable achievement. The more players familiarize themselves with auctions of cultural goods, the more Rally may be a completely different service, and soon everyone else will be doing the same.