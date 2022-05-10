Unpacking PS4 And PS5 Versions Get Release Date

With Unpacking’s success on PC, Switch, and Xbox, PS4 and PS5 releases were inevitable when it was announced in March, and recent leaks suggest that Sony’s console launch could be just around the corner. The popular indie game Unpacking was originally released last November for Switch, PC, and Xbox (including Game Pass). Described by Australian development studio Witch Beam as a Zen puzzle game about unboxing a lifetime, the game will be available on PS4 and PS5 starting May 10. Beam Games and Humble Games have released PS5 and PS4 versions of Unpacking, a cross between a puzzle game and a home decor sim that has been a hit on PC, and Nintendo Switch Unpacking is an in-between game A game between a puzzle game and a home decor simulation game.

In the PS blog post, artist and programmer Tim Dawson said “The items often have a personal connection to you, the player, as you encounter things that remind you of your own life or those people you know. And the items are personal to us, the developers, because part of making this game involved drawing on our own experiences and finding ways to add small details where we could.”

