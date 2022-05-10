Epic Games Teams Up With NASA For Metaverse

NASA and Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite, have created a virtual version of Mars that future astronauts will use to prepare for the first human landing with the arrival of the first team. This includes the mundane, such as setting up a base camp and providing power, all the way to the unearthly, such as a massive dust and radiation storm. world, an Unreal Engine-powered base includes full Martian days when orange hues during the day change to blue at night. NASA, which needs no introduction, has just partnered with Epic Games to create a virtual reality based on the planet Mars Epic Games. NASA is launching an online competition to improve the virtual reality simulation it will use to prepare astronauts for potential Mars missions and is offering a $70,000 cash prize.



NASA has developed a realistic digital environment on Mars, but NASA needs the help of VR developers to make it real enough for researchers and astronauts to interact and train. Since all the simulations are nearly impossible to run in real life, the space agency is turning to the next best thing – the metaverse.

Better simulations can be used to help NASA researchers plan IRL missions to Mars or train future astronauts. The information gained from these simulations could help NASA prepare for future human exploration of Mars. Creators can use Unreal Engine to create realistic simulation scenarios to help NASA prepare for future missions, to the Moon or Mars, said Seb Lohse, Unreal Engine Business Director of Simulation at Epic Games. The NASA MarsXR Challenge identifies five categories unique to creators who can use headsets, gloves, and other virtual-reality tools to simulate scenarios that might be encountered during the first human missions to Mars in hyper-realistic virtual reality environments.

Just launched: create VR simulations of Mars exploration to inform @NASA technologies and informatics. This #crowdsourcing challenge will award $70K in prizes to the top entries across 5 scenario categories. Don’t miss out! https://t.co/MpNIsMbDH1 pic.twitter.com/IANihyIwvr — HeroX (@Iamherox) May 5, 2022

Scenarios created for the NASA MarsXR Challenge can be single-user or multi-user, and if users are developing an asset, each must be used in both versions. Contestants will be tasked with developing resources and scenarios in a virtual reality environment that simulate the types of activities that might be required during the first human expeditions to Mars, which can then be used to demonstrate exciting spacewalks and realistic activities to researchers and subjects. being on Mars.

The five different styles of experience include “Setting Up Camp”, “Scientific Exploration”, “Maintenance”, “Exploration” and “Blow Our Brains”, the last of which perhaps means a little alien from Mars will enter the scene. NASA is also looking at five different interaction styles so that developers can choose which one suits them best. Developers will use Unreal Engine 5 to build their Mars assets and experiences, which will eventually be used in the NASA Mars XR OS environment. Separately, NASA is working with developers to create a free-to-play video game called “The Mars 2030 Experience” using Unreal Engine for consumer VR headsets, according to an announcement on the Epic Games website.