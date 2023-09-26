Unravelling some of the coolest secrets in Starfield

Starfield has been out for over two weeks, and one of the biggest events in the gaming sphere this year surely delivered. With a map spanning over a thousand planets spread across hundreds of star systems, gamers have more than enough exploring ahead of them. And this massive open-world RPG boasts quite a few secrets worth stumbling upon. So, from companions designed after real-life heroes to mysterious locations, let’s dive into some of Starfield’s fun little secrets.

Enjoying pop culture references

Many Easter Eggs are sprinkled across Starfield’s sprawling universe. As reported by IGN, developers at Bethesda have gone all out on pop culture references. The first reference comes in as early as your first venture to New Atlantis. Visiting the UC Distribution Centre will put you face-to-face with an NPC whose motto is an obvious nod to Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding.

The game’s item descriptions can feel just as eerily familiar, including a potato definition that could have been penned by Samwise Gamgee had he travelled to space instead of Mordor. Starfield is also chock-full of self-referential winks to past Bethesda titles.

One of the more obvious throwbacks to the studio’s previous games is a downright clone of an NPC straight out of Oblivion that you may encounter if you’ve picked the Hero Worship trait while creating your character. Additionally, Starfield repeatedly references Skyrim and Fallout. The game’s creative team even briefly considered placing the action in the Fallout universe, which would have made for a fascinating sci-fi take on Bethesda’s post-apocalyptic series.

Recruiting a true aviation pioneer

In Starfield, you can hire four active members to journey across the galaxy. Your crew grows larger as you move up the ranks. Each companion carries a different backstory and brings unique skills to the table. But none is quite as exciting to recruit as Amelia Earhart. This American pilot made history by flying across the Atlantic Ocean solo in 1932, a first for a female aviator.

Decades after her tragic disappearance, that true aviation hero gave her name to a minor planet. With a legacy that lives on to this day, it was only fair for a ground-breaking outer space adventure such as Starfield to celebrate Amelia Earhart’s inspiring achievements. Enrolling her on the team is no walk in the park, though. The way to go is through a miscellaneous quest taking you to the Charybdis System after picking up a distress signal.

Once you’ve landed your ship, the quest turns into a full-blown mission called Operation Starseed. The aviation pioneer isn’t the only prominent historical figure around as the system’s Crucible colony is inhabited by clones of leaders like Genghis Khan and Franklin D. Roosevelt. Depending on your investigation choices, you may get all clones killed or be able to recruit Amelia. Bear in mind that amping up your ship’s jump capabilities is best to complete this quest line, however.

Hitting it big time on a derelict space station

As we spelt out on TechStory, there are many ways to make bank fast in Starfield. Credit farming doesn’t take much effort, as you can easily unlock money-making quests or go down the lawless route of engaging in lucrative criminal activities. That said, travelling to a distant casino is just as profitable in early game.

The long-deserted Almagest Casino orbits the planet Nesoi somewhere in the Olympus System. There are plenty of goods you can claim for yourself on this forsaken orbital station, including contraband items you may sell for a profit. You have to clear out a handful of Spacers first before looting the place. Once you’re done, grab the Nova Galactic Manual next to the Manager’s Computer to type the jackpot combination.

Conclusion

Starfield sure is one hell of an intergalactic ride. While the game’s must-visit planets boil down to each gamer’s preferences and playing style, it is well worth going off the beaten path to discover many hidden surprises and clever Easter Eggs.