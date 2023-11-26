## Introduction

In the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence, meet Aitana – a virtual female influencer developed by The Clueless, with monthly earnings close to ₹3 lakh. The brainchild of Ruben Cruz, founder of The Clueless, Aitana represents a novel approach to addressing challenges faced by the agency. This report explores the circumstances leading to Aitana’s creation, the meticulous process behind her development, her unique ‘personality,’ and the financial success she has achieved in the realm of virtual advertising.

## The Genesis: Aitana’s Birth Amidst Challenges

### The Clueless’ Dilemma

The Clueless found itself at a crossroads during a challenging period marked by a scarcity of clients. Ruben Cruz revealed that many projects were being canceled due to issues beyond the agency’s control, often attributed to influencers or models rather than design-related concerns. Faced with this predicament, the agency decided to take matters into its own hands by creating its own influencer – thus, Aitana was born.

### Strategic Pivot

The decision to develop Aitana emerged from a strategic pivot to overcome the hurdles faced by The Clueless. Instead of relying on external influencers or models, the agency chose to have its own virtual representation, allowing greater control over the creative process and mitigating risks associated with external factors.

## Aitana’s Creation Process Unveiled

### Daily Decision-Making

Aitana’s existence is meticulously curated by a dedicated team that plans her activities, determines the places she ‘visits,’ and orchestrates her Instagram content. This daily decision-making process shapes Aitana’s virtual life, providing a seamless and engaging experience for her growing Instagram audience, which surpasses 121,000 followers.

### Photoshop and AI Integration

The creation of Aitana involves a fusion of traditional design techniques and cutting-edge artificial intelligence. Using Photoshop, design experts superimpose the virtual model onto different locations, creating a visually compelling narrative. Meanwhile, the generation of photos relies on AI, infusing a lifelike quality into Aitana’s virtual presence.

## Aitana’s Distinct ‘Personality’

### The Essence of Aitana

Ruben Cruz describes Aitana as a 25-year-old ‘exuberant’ woman hailing from Barcelona, Spain’s second-largest city. Sporting distinctive pink hair, Aitana embodies the qualities of a fitness enthusiast, exuding determination and possessing a ‘complex’ character. The carefully crafted personality adds depth to Aitana’s virtual identity, enhancing her appeal as an influencer.

## Aitana’s Thriving Advertising ‘Career’

### Financial Success

Aitana’s virtual presence transcends mere aesthetics, translating into a lucrative advertising ‘career.’ Cruz discloses that Aitana earns over 1000 euros (approximately ₹91,000) per advertisement, accumulating up to 10,000 euros (around ₹9.1 lakh) per month. While the monthly average settles at 3000 euros (₹2.73 lakh), Aitana’s financial success highlights the potential of virtual influencers in the advertising landscape.

### Expansion with ‘Maia’

Aitana’s triumph has spurred The Clueless to introduce a second virtual female influencer named ‘Maia.’ The deliberate inclusion of ‘AI’ in their names signifies their artificial intelligence origin, cementing their status as pioneers in the realm of virtual influencers.

## The Societal Impact of Virtual Influencers

### Redefining Norms

The success of Aitana and Maia prompts a reevaluation of societal norms surrounding influencers. Virtual entities challenge conventional expectations, offering a glimpse into the evolving intersection of technology and human connection.

### Ethical Considerations

The rise of virtual influencers also raises ethical considerations, questioning the authenticity of online personalities. As virtual influencers blur the lines between reality and artificiality, discussions around transparency and ethical representation become crucial.

## Future Implications and Challenges

### The Future of Virtual Influencers

Aitana’s success foreshadows a potential surge in the prominence of virtual influencers. As technology continues to advance, the integration of AI-driven personalities into the advertising landscape may become more commonplace, reshaping the dynamics of influencer marketing.

### Challenges and Critiques

While the virtual influencer trend gains momentum, challenges and critiques emerge. Skepticism regarding authenticity, concerns about job displacement in the modeling industry, and potential backlash from audiences seeking genuine connections pose hurdles for the widespread adoption of virtual influencers.

## Conclusion: Aitana’s Trailblazing Journey

Aitana’s journey from conception to financial success underscores the transformative potential of virtual influencers. The Clueless, through Aitana and Maia, has not only navigated challenges but has also paved the way for a new era in advertising and influencer marketing.

As Aitana continues to captivate her growing audience and Maia joins the virtual landscape, the societal and ethical implications of virtual influencers will be closely scrutinized. The success of Aitana is not just a testament to The Clueless’ ingenuity but also a reflection of the evolving dynamics between technology, creativity, and audience engagement in the digital age.