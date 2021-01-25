Uttar Pradesh enjoys its 71st foundation day today and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has surprised the citizens of India with ‘Udyam Sarathi’ mobile application that enables self-employment opportunities for the young entrepreneurs out there.

Sources suggest that the Udyam Sarathi- self-employment mobile application is developed by the sate under ‘One District One Product’ Uttar Pradesh scheme as is considered as a prominent key to unlocking self-employment opportunities for the youth of the nation.

According to several reports, Udyam Sarathi app will be backed by the likes of the State government as well and is driven to provide entrepreneurial opportunities to India’s youth in different sectors and departments including business opportunities with the State and Central government.

As mentioned in a report by Live Mint, the government statement says that this newly launched mobile application will provide Indians with all the information that one needs related to self-employment and the Indian job industry with just one click.

India is rapidly moving along the path of national digitisation as it should. The government of India is introducing initiatives to keep up with the fast pace as digital services have become the go-to, more prominent and hassle-free way to access every information on the planet with just one click.

Furthermore, the Udyam Sarathi app will include expert opinions on self-employment options and opportunities. The app will consist of the entire process of loan availability for India’s youth to start self-employment operations, as mentioned in a report by Live Mint.

Market details such as information on start-up ecosystem in India, everything one needs to know about business models, market availability, demand and supply, strategies to begin self-employment business and strategies for growth and development in any given entrepreneurial sector will also be a part of the Udyam Sarathi application launched by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath.

The app is an initiative to help the youth of the nation and also assist farmers and women who are looking to start a self-employment business. As mentioned under the government scheme, ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas’ is the motto that fuels such an initiative like Udyam Sarathi mobile application.

The government of Uttar Pradesh apparently aims to make the state among the most developed in the country with the highest employment rate. This advancement will boost the state to become a big enterprise hub for the country. Global investors are actively participating in Foreign Direct Investments to set-up up their offices, headquarters and operations in Uttar Pradesh, making the state more prominent and significant for the future.