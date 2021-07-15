Upcoming Game Releases In 2021

We had two big console launch years in 2020, some highly anticipated games like The Last of Us Part 2, Marvel Avengers, and Cyberpunk 2077, and some that ended in disaster. Although the coronavirus pandemic has forced many developers to move their games to 2021, we should still have a healthy season of polished games to entertain us all year round. As every year, we intend to keep an overview of the upcoming video games for the coming year on this page.

There are games that are released in June and July 2021 and cover a wide range of genres including puzzle games that provide an interesting perspective on solving adventure titles with hilarious co-op escapades. Whether you’re looking for new games to be released on a console or PC in 2021, we’ve rounded up all the important data you need to know. No matter which upcoming game you are looking for, you will find them all listed below in their release format and exact date, so you can play them yourself.

Find confirmed dates for titles for Sony’s PS4, PS4 Pro and PS5, Microsoft’s Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, Nintendo’s Switch and 3DS, PC games on Windows 10, Steam, GOG, and more. In this handy calendar, we’ve rounded up the biggest video game release dates of the year.

Upcoming Game In July 2021

F1 2021 – July 16 (For PS4/5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC)

– July 16 (For PS4/5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC) Observer: System Redux – July 16 (For Xbox One, PS4)

– July 16 (For Xbox One, PS4) The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – July 16 (For Nintendo Switch)

– July 16 (For Nintendo Switch) Death’s Door – July 20 (For Xbox X/S, Xbox One, PC)

– July 20 (For Xbox X/S, Xbox One, PC) Cris Tales – July 20 (For PS4/5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Stadia, Nintendo Switch, and PC)

– July 20 (For PS4/5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Stadia, Nintendo Switch, and PC) The Sims 4 Cottage Living expansion – July 22 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

– July 22 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) Last Stop – July 22 (For PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

– July 22 (For PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch) Monster Harvest – July 23 (For PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

– July 23 (For PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch) Tribes of Midgaard – July 27 (For PS4, PS5)

– July 27 (For PS4, PS5) Microsoft Flight Simulator – July 27 ( For Xbox Series X/S)

– July 27 ( For Xbox Series X/S) The Ascent – July 29 (For PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)

– July 29 (For PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One) Chernobylite – July But Release Date Yet to be announced (For PS5)

– July But Release Date Yet to be announced (For PS5) Little Devil Inside – July But Release Date Yet to be announced (For PS5, PC, PS4)

Upcoming Game In August 2021

In Sound Mind – August 3 (For PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch)

– August 3 (For PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) The Falconeer: Warrior Edition – August 5 (For PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch)

– August 5 (For PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch) Foreclosed – August 12 (For PS4/5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Stadia, Nintendo Switch, and PC)

– August 12 (For PS4/5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Stadia, Nintendo Switch, and PC) Hades – August 13 (For PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

– August 13 (For PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) Madden 22 – August 17 (For PS 4, PS 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Google Stadia, PC)

August 17 (For PS 4, PS 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Google Stadia, PC) Humankind – August 17 (For PC, Stadia)

– August 17 (For PC, Stadia) RiMS Racing – August 19 (For PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC)

– August 19 (For PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC) Twelve Minutes – August 19 (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)

– August 19 (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC) Kena: Bridge of Spirits – August 24 (For PS5, PC, PS4)

– August 24 (For PS5, PC, PS4) Psychonauts 2 – August 25 (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, PS4)

– August 25 (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, PS4) Hotel Life – August 26 (For PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

– August 26 (For PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch) No More Heroes 3 – August 27 (For Nintendo Switch)

– August 27 (For Nintendo Switch) Maneater: Truth Quest – August 31 (For PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One)

– August 31 (For PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One) ExoMecha – August But Release Date Yet to be announced (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)

– August But Release Date Yet to be announced (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC) Soup Pot – August But Release Date Yet to be announced (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)

Upcoming Game In September 2021

WRC 10 – September 2 (For PS4/5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC)

– September 2 (For PS4/5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC) Riders Republic – September 2 (For PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

– September 2 (For PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) Kitaria Fables – September 3 (For PS4/5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC)

– September 3 (For PS4/5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC) Sonic Colors: Ultimate – September 7 (For PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC)

– September 7 (For PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC) Fist: Forget In Shadow Torch – September 7 (For PS4, PS5)

– September 7 (For PS4, PS5) Bus Simulator 21 – September 7 (For PC, PS4, Xbox One)

– September 7 (For PC, PS4, Xbox One) Life is Strange: True Colors – September 10 (For Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia, Switch)

– September 10 (For Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia, Switch) WarioWare: Get It Together! – September 10 (For Nintendo Switch)

– September 10 (For Nintendo Switch) Tales of Arise – September 10 (For PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC PS4, Xbox One)

– September 10 (For PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC PS4, Xbox One) Cruis’n Blast – September 14 (For Nintendo Switch)

– September 14 (For Nintendo Switch) Deathloop – September 14 (For PS5, PC)

– September 14 (For PS5, PC) Rainbow Six Extraction – September 16 (For PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

– September 16 (For PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) Aragami 2 – September 17 (For PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

– September 17 (For PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC) Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom Prince’s Edition – September 17 (For Switch)

– September 17 (For Switch) Diablo 2 Resurrected – September 23 (For PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

– September 23 (For PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) Sable – September 23 (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)

– September 23 (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC) Death Stranding: Director’s Cut – September 24 (For PS5)

– September 24 (For PS5) Lost Judgment – September 24 (For PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

– September 24 (For PS5, Xbox Series X/S) Ghostrunner – September 28 (For PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

– September 28 (For PS5, Xbox Series X/S) Astria Ascending – September 30 (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5)

– September 30 (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5) Life is Strange Remastered Collection – September 30 (For Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia, Nintendo Switch)

– September 30 (For Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia, Nintendo Switch) Hot Wheels Unleashed – September 30 (For PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

– September 30 (For PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch) Song in the Smoke -September But Release Date Yet to be announced (For PSVR)

-September But Release Date Yet to be announced (For PSVR) Fracked – September But Release Date Yet to be announced (For PSVR)

– September But Release Date Yet to be announced (For PSVR) The Gunk – September But Release Date Yet to be announced (For Xbox Series X/S)

Upcoming Game In October 2021

FIFA 22 – October 1 (For PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.)

– October 1 (For PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.) Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania – October 5 (For Nintendo Switch)

– October 5 (For Nintendo Switch) Far Cry 6 – October 7 (For PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Stadia)

– October 7 (For PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Stadia) Metroid Dread – October 8 (For Nintendo Switch)

– October 8 (For Nintendo Switch) Back 4 Blood – October 12 (For PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

– October 12 (For PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) Demon Slayer – Kimetsu No Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles – October 15 (For PS4, PS5)

– October 15 (For PS4, PS5) Battlefield 2042 – October 22 – (For Xbox Series X, PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One)

– October 22 – (For Xbox Series X, PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One) Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – October 26 (For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

– October 26 (For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) Age of Empires 4 – October 28 (For PC)

– October 28 (For PC) Mario Party Superstars – October 29 (For Nintendo Switch)

– October 29 (For Nintendo Switch) Stray – October But Release Date Yet to be announced (For PS5, PC)

Upcoming Game In November 2021

Just Dance 2022 – November 4 (For PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia)

– November 4 (For PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia) Forza Horizon 5 – November 9 (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)

– November 9 (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC) GTA 5 – November 11 (For PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

– November 11 (For PS5, Xbox Series X/S) GTA Online – November 11 (For PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

– November 11 (For PS5, Xbox Series X/S) Shin Megami Tensei V – November 12 (For Nintendo Switch)

– November 12 (For Nintendo Switch) Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – November 19 (For Nintendo Switch)

– November 19 (For Nintendo Switch) Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker – November 23 (For PS5, PS4, PC)

Upcoming Game In December 2021

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp – December 3 (For Nintendo Switch)

– December 3 (For Nintendo Switch) Dying Light 2 – December 7 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

– December 7 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) Shredders – December But Release Date Yet to be announced (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)

Upcoming Games of 2021: Yet To Be Announced For 2021 And 2022

Halo Infinite – Holiday 2021 (For PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X)

– Holiday 2021 (For PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X) Outer Wilds – Q3 2021 (For Nintendo Switch)

– Q3 2021 (For Nintendo Switch) Fall Guys – Summer 2021 (For Xbox One, Switch)

– Summer 2021 (For Xbox One, Switch) Demon Turf – Summer 2021 (For Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X/S)

– Summer 2021 (For Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X/S) Nobody Saves the World – Summer 2021 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

– Summer 2021 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) Omno – Summer 2021 (For Xbox One, PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch)

– Summer 2021 (For Xbox One, PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch) After the Fall (VR) – Summer 2021 (For PSVR, PC)

– Summer 2021 (For PSVR, PC) The Big Con – Summer 2021 (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)

– Summer 2021 (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC) Anacrusis – Fall 2021 (For Xbox Series X/S, PC, Xbox One)

– Fall 2021 (For Xbox Series X/S, PC, Xbox One) Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals – Fall 2021 (For PC, Nintendo Switch)

– Fall 2021 (For PC, Nintendo Switch) Horizon Forbidden West – Late 2021 (For PS5)

– Late 2021 (For PS5) Venba – Between winter 2021 to Early 2022 (For PC)

– Between winter 2021 to Early 2022 (For PC) New Call of Duty 2021 – Late 2021 (But rumored to be 12th November 2021)

– Late 2021 (But rumored to be 12th November 2021) Abandoned – Q4 2021 (For PS5) (first trailer dropping in August)

– Q4 2021 (For PS5) (first trailer dropping in August) Jett: The Far Shore – Delayed to 2021 (For PC, PS5, PS4)

– Delayed to 2021 (For PC, PS5, PS4) Among Us – Late 2021 (For PS4, Xbox One)

– Late 2021 (For PS4, Xbox One) The Artful Escape – 2021 Release Date Yet to be announced (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)

– 2021 Release Date Yet to be announced (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One) Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC – Delayed to 2021 (For PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch)

– Delayed to 2021 (For PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch) Scorn – Second half of 2021 (For Xbox Series X/S)

– Second half of 2021 (For Xbox Series X/S) I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy And The Liar – Late 2021 (For PSVR)

– Late 2021 (For PSVR) Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach – Delayed to 2021 some say it is canceled (For PS5, PS4, PC)

– Delayed to 2021 some say it is canceled (For PS5, PS4, PC) The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe – Around Q3 2021 ( For PC)

– Around Q3 2021 ( For PC) Chorus – Sometime in 2021 (For PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Stadia)

– Sometime in 2021 (For PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Stadia) Dustborn – Sometime in 2021 (For PS5, PS4, PC)

– Sometime in 2021 (For PS5, PS4, PC) Zenith (VR) – Late 2021 Second Alpha version releasing in July 2021 (For PSVR)

– Late 2021 Second Alpha version releasing in July 2021 (For PSVR) Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga – Likely 2021 (For Xbox Series X/S, PC)

– Likely 2021 (For Xbox Series X/S, PC) Song of Iron – 2021 (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)

– 2021 (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One) RPG Time – 2021 (For Xbox Series X/S)

– 2021 (For Xbox Series X/S) Echo Generation – 2021 (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)

– 2021 (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One) Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy – 2021 (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)

– 2021 (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One) Exo One – 2021 (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)

– 2021 (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC) FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water – 2021 (For Nintendo Switch)

– 2021 (For Nintendo Switch) She Dreams Elsewhere – 2021 (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)

– 2021 (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One) Lake – 2021 (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)

2021 (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One) Danganronpa Decadence – 2021 (For Nintendo Switch)

– 2021 (For Nintendo Switch) Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp – 2021 (For Nintendo Switch)

– 2021 (For Nintendo Switch) Art of Rally – 2021 For (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)

– 2021 For (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One) Tunic – 2021 (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)

– 2021 (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One) Total Warhammer 3 – 2021 (For PC)

– 2021 (For PC) Moonglow Bay – 2021 (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)

– 2021 (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC) Way to the Woods – 2021 (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)

– 2021 (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One) Hello Neighbor 2 – 2021 ( For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)

– 2021 ( For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC) CrossfireX – 2021 (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)

– 2021 (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One) Little Witch in the Woods – 2021 (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)

– 2021 (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One) Dead Static Drive – 2021 (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)

– 2021 (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One) Warhammer 40K: Darktide – Spring 2022 Spring (For Xbox Series X/S)

– Spring 2022 Spring (For Xbox Series X/S) Elden Ring – January 21, 2022 (For PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

– January 21, 2022 (For PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) Starfield – November 11, 2022 (For Xbox Series X/S, PC)

– November 11, 2022 (For Xbox Series X/S, PC) Moss: Book II – 2022

– 2022 ARK II – 2022

– 2022 Forspoken – 2022 (For PS5, PC)

– 2022 (For PS5, PC) Blood Bowl 3 – February 2022 (For PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

– February 2022 (For PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch) Pokémon Legends: Arceus – January 28, 2022 (For Nintendo Switch)

– January 28, 2022 (For Nintendo Switch) S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl – 2021

– 2021 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – 2022 (For Nintendo Switch)

– 2022 (For Nintendo Switch) Hogwarts Legacy – 2022 (For PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC)

– 2022 (For PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC) Gran Turismo 7 – 2022 (For PS5)

– 2022 (For PS5) SIFU – Early 2022 (For PS4, PS5)

– Early 2022 (For PS4, PS5) Gotham Knights – 2022 (For PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC)

– 2022 (For PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC) Voidtrain – 2022 (For PC)

– 2022 (For PC) Two Point Campus – 2022 (For PC, Switch, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

– 2022 (For PC, Switch, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) God of War: Ragnarok – 2022 (For PS5, PS4)

– 2022 (For PS5, PS4) The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – 2022 (For PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

– 2022 (For PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) Kerbal Space Program 2 – 2022 (For PC, PS4 and Xbox One)

– 2022 (For PC, PS4 and Xbox One) Lost Eidolons – 2022 (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)

– 2022 (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC) Ghostwire: Tokyo – Delayed to 2022 (For PS5, PC)

– Delayed to 2022 (For PS5, PC) Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice – 2022 (For PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC)

– 2022 (For PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC) Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – 2022 (For Nintendo Switch)

– 2022 (For Nintendo Switch) Lawn Mowing Simulator – 2022 (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)

– 2022 (For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC) Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – 2022 ( For PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Stadia and Amazon Luna)

– 2022 ( For PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Stadia and Amazon Luna) Pragmata – 2023 (For PS5)

– 2023 (For PS5) Skull & Bones – 2022 or 2023

– 2022 or 2023 Ev e rwild – 2022 (For Xbox Series X, PC)

– 2022 (For Xbox Series X, PC) State of Decay 3 – 2022 or early 2023 (For Xbox Series X, PC)

– 2022 or early 2023 (For Xbox Series X, PC) Forza Motorsport 8 – 2022( For PC, Xbox Series X/S)

– 2022( For PC, Xbox Series X/S) Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Delayed but expected in late 2021 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch)

– Delayed but expected in late 2021 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch) Diablo Immortal – 2021 (For Android and iOS devices)

– 2021 (For Android and iOS devices) Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake – Delayed many times (For PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

– Delayed many times (For PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) The Elder Scrolls 6 – 2023 or 2024

– 2023 or 2024 Dragon Age 4 – 2022

– 2022 Indiana Jones – 2022

– 2022 Overwatch 2 – 2022 ( Recent update states the game is in early development stage)

– 2022 ( Recent update states the game is in early development stage) Diablo 4 – 2022 is a possibility but likely 2023 (For Xbox One, PS4, PC)

– 2022 is a possibility but likely 2023 (For Xbox One, PS4, PC) Fable – 2022 (For Xbox Series X/S, PC)

– 2022 (For Xbox Series X/S, PC) Final Fantasy 16 – 2022 or early 2023

– 2022 or early 2023 BioShock 4 – 2022

– 2022 Beyond Good and Evil 2 – 2022 earliest likely 2023

– 2022 earliest likely 2023 Avowed – 2022

– 2022 The Sims 5 – 2022

