Upcoming game releases In January 2022

With only a handful of games released early in the year, January 2022 will still bring some strong game launches with it. Now that the latest generation of gaming consoles had a full calendar year to master in the industry, 2022 should put it to the test, launching the Elden Ring in February and maintaining a steady pace almost every month thereafter, it will be a great year for gaming. A lot of you must still be completing the 2021 releases and some are waiting for what’s to come and how it will impact the industry moving forward. We will be compiling an official calendar for every 2022 video game release date, from indie favorites to AAA blockbusters.

There are still no multiplayer games for the jury, but if you like Monster Hunter World and want something new, then Monster Hunter Rise should be perfect when it launches for PC on January 12th. Monster Hunter Rise is one of the most-watched video games in 2021, so Monster Hunter fans who don’t have a Switch will definitely be pleased with its appearance on different platforms. We have almost started the new year and all the new games of 2022 that will follow. As all games are delayed, the new year looks extremely rich. Although the start of January seems to be slow, there are still many exciting releases to look forward to.

Here is a list of confirmed January 2022 releases:-

Monster Hunter Rise releasing on January 12th for PC.

God of War releasing on January 14th for PC.

Rainbow Six Extraction releasing on January 20th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, and PC

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collections releasing on January 28th for PS5 and PC

Pokemon Legends Arceus releasing on January 28th for Switch

Weird West is due out on January 11 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC, and is gearing up pretty well. The Uncharted series is finally out on PS5 on January 28 (and later on PC) thanks to Iron Galaxy Studios. And if that’s not enough, a new Pokemon game in the form of Pokemon Legends Arceus will be released by the end of the month.

Announced in July last year, Rugby 22 will be launched in January Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and PC. The launch date has been postponed from 2021 to the first month of 2022, and will finally be launched on January 20. After many years of delays, the Tom Clancys Rainbow Six Extraction will be released on January 20, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, PS5, PC, and Google Stadia. The cooperative fps formula seems to be advancing at full speed, and with the return of the chainsaw melee and the new four-man roster, this may be the pinnacle game that will bring your team into 2022.

