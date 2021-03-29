Upcoming Realme V13 5G Live Image & Key Specification Leaked Ahead Before 31st March Launch

A Chinese tipster has now leaked the V13 5G’s core specifications and live photos ahead of its official launch.

A 90Hz monitor and a 5,000mAh battery will be included in the Realme V13 5G. Let’s take a look at the upcoming smartphone’s planned specifications.

Specifications for the Realme V13 5G (assumed):

The official poster for the Realme V13 5G smartphone was released last week by the company. The phone will have a 90Hz display and a 5,000mAh battery, according to the poster. The computer will have a 5G link and a storage capacity of 256GB. The phone will be available in blue and black.

The phone’s monitor will be punch-hole, and the camera will be installed in a square-shaped module. A fingerprint scanner will be located on the phone’s side.

In China, the Realme V13 5G is expected to be released with two storage options: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

The MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC is expected to power the Realme V13 5G, which is expected to have a 6.52-inch LCD IPS display. The phone will be powered by Realme UI 2.0, which is based on Android 11.

The phone’s triple rear camera configuration could be 48 megapixels. The phone’s battery could be capable of 18W fast charging. The thickness of the phone is 8.4mm.

The handset could cost as little as 1,799 Yuan (approximately $275).

The tipster’s live shots confirm that the Realme RMX3041 smartphone seen at TENAA earlier this month will be released as the Realme V13 5G.

