Reports claims forthcoming Mi 11 Ultra by Xiaomi be the first phone to be IP-68 Certified

Xiaomi is finally releasing a waterproof phone, which has been requested by fans for years. The Mi 11 Ultra, which will be unveiled tomorrow, will have an IP68 score, according to the manufacturer.

Fans have been clamoring for Xiaomi to release a completely waterproof smartphone for years, but the company has only concentrated on producing phones that can withstand splashes. With the Mi 11 Ultra, that changes. The handset will be waterproof for 30 minutes and can be submerged up to 1.5 meters.

Xiaomi also claims that the phone will be the first to have a gas (Helium) release valve, which will enable you to relieve the device’s internal pressure. Skilled diving watches have a Helium Release Valve that enables divers to relieve the pressure produced by helium gas molecules that have gotten into the watch. If the pressure is not removed, the watch may be damaged or the dial may pop off.

Mi 11 Ultra – Expected Specification

Xiaomi has announced that the Mi 11 Ultra will use a new silicone-oxide anode battery technology. For more effective cooling, it will require phase (solid-liquid-gas) shifting cooling technology.

A QHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch hole for the front-facing camera will be included on the Mi 11 Ultra. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor will power it. Samsung’s 50MP ISOCELL GN2 sensor, the world’s largest mobile camera sensor, will also be included in the flagship phone.

A 48MP ultrawide angle camera and a periscope lens camera with a 120X zoom will also be included.

A 5000mAh battery will power the flagship, which will allow 67W fast wired charging, 67W fast wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. Xiaomi will ship it with MIUI 12.5, which is based on Android 11.

Must Read: Apple Planning To Include Thunderbolt Port In Its Forthcoming iPad Pro 2021