UPDATE: OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition – Launch Date & Price Leaked

From our previous report, you should be knowing about the fact OnePlus will be launching a new special edition of the smartphone called the OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition phone.

This must be a piece of really exciting news for those who like the Marvel movie franchise a lot. However, if you are thinking about getting this phone and are excited to know more about this smartphone, then here we have got you covered with everything you should be knowing:

OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition – What will it be featuring?

If you are thinking about what possible this OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition smartphone could feature. Here the smartphone is said to come in a Moonstone Black color variant.

Let’s start with the specification side of this smartphone where it’s been said that this phone will be having a bigger screen on the front side where we will see a 120Hz of faster refresh rate which will be spread across the bigger 6.7 inches as well.

Also, this display will be coming with the support for a peak resolution of up to FHD+, and also it will be a 10-bit panel with HDR10+ resolution and also it will be certified with Dolby Vision.

And if we go with the internals, it’s been said that we will get to see this smartphone feature a faster RAM of up to 16GB in capacity, and also you will be getting a faster storage of up to 256GB in capacity.

On the battery side, it’s been said that the smartphone will be coming with the same battery capacity which will be around 4,800 mAh in size, and also it will be featuring faster-wired charging.

Here it’s been said that this smartphone will be coming with faster-wired charging as well. As per reports, the wired charging speeds will be going up to 150W in numbers. Although, the smartphone will be skipping the support for wireless charging, which is not fair.

Now moving to the software side, here it’s been said that OnePlus will be providing the latest Oxygen OS 13 which will be customized in a specific way to support the Marvel theme.

What will be the expected pricing?

As of now, there are not official updates about the smartphone but, let’s do the maths! The regular OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone was launched for a starting price of Rs. 49,999 and the price goes till Rs. 54,999 for the 12+256 variant

And, if you are looking to buy the new OnePlus 10T Marve Edition smartphone, here the phone will be coupled with more RAM of up to 16GB with 256GB of storage and will be coming for a price tag of Rs. 55,999.

When will OnePlus 10T Marel Edition Launch

Talking about the launch, especially the India launch! Here we have speculations claiming that the smartphone could launched between December 18 to December 25. We will be updating you as things get confirmed.