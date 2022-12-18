Oppo launches Find N2 Flip flagship smartphone

If you are someone who has been looking towards getting a new flip phone then you don’t have to settle for one single option which is Samsung’s Flip 4 smartphone. But, in fact now the Chinese giant, Oppo has also launched a new flippable smartphone, Oppo N2 flip phone.

So, if you are someone who has been a fan of flip phones, then you should be knowing that Oppo has launched its new flip which will be standing as the new competition for Flip phones. Let’s have a look at what this flip phone from Oppo features:

Oppo Find N2 Flip smartphone – When will it launch?

For the people who aren’t aware! The Chinese smartphone giant, Oppo launched their new Find N2 flip phone back in Chia itself.

However, after launching in the Chinese market, now the smartphone giant is planning towards launching its new Oppo Find N2 Flip outside the Chinese market where specifically it has been planned for the European market as of now.

With this launch, many Indian users will be having doubts about when will this smartphone be launching in India. As of we don’t have updates regarding when will this flip be launching in India but we expect it to happen soon.

Oppo Find N2 – Better than Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4?

If you are thinking about which is better is it the Oppo Find N2 or Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, then on the specification basis, we feel that the newly launched Oppo flip phone is a little better than Galaxy Z Flip 4.

How Oppo Find N2 is better than Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? Here it’s been said that this new Oppo device gets an edge over the other Samsung in terms of several factors:

Outer display

battery

charging and also

camera

Let’s have a look at the specification side of this phone’s new flippable smartphone from Oppo. Here the outer display comes with a bigger 3.26-inch panel that supports a peak resolution of up to 720×382 pixels which is comparatively bigger than Samsung’s 1.9-inch outer screen.

On the display side, the smartphone comes with a bigger with the support for a bigger screen that has been spread across a 6.8-inches in size, and also it will be coming with peak resolution support for up to Full HD+.

Talking about the chipset here, Oppo has gone with the flagship MediaTek chipset over the Snapdragon chipset. So, here you will get the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus SoC which will be coupled with a bigger battery of up to 4300 mAh in capacity, and also will be featuring faster-wired charging of up to 44W.