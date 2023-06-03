US and European Union Collaborate on Voluntary Code of Conduct for AI

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is finally receiving a set of rules for its proper use, as the United States and the European Union have agreed to release a voluntary code of conduct.

The White House and the European Commission stated in a joint statement that AI has the potential to greatly benefit our societies by providing opportunities for economic growth and fairness. However, to ensure responsible and ethical use, it is important to address and minimize the potential risks associated with AI.

After the release of ChatGPT last year, there has been a sudden increase in the number of AI chatbots and applications. These chatbots have become widely available on the internet and can perform various tasks. However, this has raised concerns about how they are being used ethically.

AI applications, such as image and content generation, are being widely used to create fake information and images. This can cause panic among internet users. Recently, a photo circulated on Twitter claiming there was an explosion near the Pentagon. However, it was later revealed that the photo was generated by AI and not a real event.

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, emphasized the urgent need for action and invited other democratic countries to participate in the voluntary initiative. He acknowledged that there is often a delay in developing regulations and legislation to address new technologies, as governments and institutions require time to figure out how to govern them.

Margrethe Vestager, Vice-President of the European Commission, announced that a preliminary version of the act would be presented in the upcoming weeks. Vestager expressed the desire to involve as many countries as possible, creating a wide network of collaboration with nations like Canada, the UK, Japan, and India.

Meanwhile, Australia is preparing to introduce regulations that will prohibit unethical uses of artificial intelligence. The government, along with prominent AI experts, is concerned about the potential misuse of certain AI features, such as deep fake creation and algorithmic biases, in the widespread adoption of AI.

There is a possibility that AI systems designed for hiring human resources might show a preference for male candidates over female candidates. Such algorithmic biases can significantly impact society and cause harm to the workforce.

Call for a halt in AI development

A few weeks ago, well-known entrepreneurs, scientists, and AI experts jointly appealed for a temporary halt in the development of artificial general intelligence due to the significant risks it poses to humanity.

The open letter, signed by notable individuals like Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, along with researchers from DeepMind, requested a pause in training AIs beyond a certain level of capability for a minimum of six months.

The letter highlights the potential dangers of AI systems that possess intelligence comparable to humans, stating that they can pose significant risks to society and humanity. It emphasizes the importance of developing advanced AIs cautiously.

AI laboratories have become engaged in a race to create and deploy increasingly powerful digital minds that are beyond human comprehension, prediction, or reliable control. The letter further warns that these AIs have the potential to flood information channels with false information and replace jobs through automation.

