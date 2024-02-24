US Bitcoin miners, in collaboration with industry groups Texas Blockchain Council (TBC) and the Chamber of Digital Commerce, have sued key agencies within the Biden-Harris Administration. The lawsuit specifically targets the US Department of Energy (DOE), the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). This legal move is a response to the administration’s recent efforts to collect detailed energy consumption data from the cryptocurrency mining sector.

Legal Battle Unfolds

In a significant development, US Bitcoin miners—Riot Platforms, along with Texas Blockchain Council (TBC) and the Chamber of Digital Commerce, has sued key agencies of the Biden-Harris Administration. The lawsuit, targeting the US Department of Energy (DOE), the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), challenges the recent steps taken by the administration to collect detailed energy consumption data from the cryptocurrency mining sector.

Controversial Data Collection Move

The legal complaint stems from a January decision by the OMB, approving an emergency request by the EIA to gather data on energy usage from 82 Bitcoin mining operations, including Riot Platforms. Critics, including United States Representative Tom Emmer, argue that this move represents an abuse of power under the guise of an emergency.

The legal filing by the plaintiffs articulates a multifaceted critique of the government’s actions, accusing it of “sloppy government process, contrived and self-inflicted urgency, and invasive government data collection.” Riot Platforms’ Head of Public Policy, Brian Morgenstern, expressed his stance, stating, “Proud of our team standing up against unlawful government overreach.”

Allegations of Procedural Violations

The core of the complaint alleges procedural violations and overreach, claiming that the DOE and EIA breached the Paperwork Reduction Act (PRA) and the Administrative Procedure Act. The plaintiffs argue that the approval and implementation of the survey lacked proper public notice and opportunity for comment.

Concerns Over Unjust Burdens

The filing claims that the rushed approval imposes unfair burdens on crypto miners by compelling them to disclose proprietary energy consumption data, potentially causing irreparable harm to their businesses. The forced disclosure of sensitive business information is said to jeopardize the competitive positions of cryptocurrency miners.

Key Points from the Legal Document

Accusations that the DOE and EIA failed to comply with the PRA’s requirements for public notice and comment.

Dispute over the DOE’s rationale for emergency data collection, arguing it fails to meet established criteria for such expedited actions.

Forced disclosure of sensitive business information under the emergency ICR is said to jeopardize the competitive positions of cryptocurrency miners.

Criticism for not providing sufficient notice or opportunity for stakeholders to comment on the information collection request.

Legal Relief Sought

The plaintiffs seek judicial relief to prevent the enforcement of the emergency information collection request, including an order to vacate the DOE’s emergency approval.

Industry’s Stand Against Regulatory Actions

This lawsuit marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing dialogue between the Bitcoin industry and regulatory bodies in the United States. Importantly, this legal news reflects the industry’s willingness to engage in legal battles to protect their interests.

The legal battle between Bitcoin miners and the Biden-Harris Administration sheds light on the industry’s concerns over government overreach and the potential harm to their businesses. As the dialogue continues, it remains to be seen how the courts will interpret the allegations of procedural violations and the broader implications for the cryptocurrency mining sector. This legal showdown emphasizes the industry’s determination to defend its interests and could have lasting effects on the regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies.

