US DOJ accuses social-media influencers over US$114m securities fraud

A single offense of conspiracy to conduct securities fraud is brought against each defendant. Additionally, Constantin is charged with three charges of securities fraud and one count of participating in monetary transactions on property generated from identified illicit activity.The DOJ claimed that the defendants held themselves out as expert stock traders by posting pictures of their profits and opulent lifestyles and encouraging people to follow them on social media to share their financial gains. The defendants allegedly used their social media credentials to maximize their own profits at the expense of their followers.

Each of Matlock and Deel faces five charges of securities fraud. Rybarczyk is accused of security fraud on four counts.

Moreover, Cooperman, Hrvatin and Hennessey all are charged with two counts of securities fraud. Additionally, it is claimed that the defendants spread false and deceptive information regarding stocks they pumped and dumped as part of the alleged conspiracy using Atlas Trading Discord.

On Wednesday, the defendants appeared in court for the first time. Each defendant faces a potential 25-year sentence if found guilty of the conspiracy to conduct securities fraud and each alleged crime.

It said the defendants made at least US$114 million from their plan between January 2020 and April 2022. According to the indictment, the defendants are accused of spreading false and deceptive information about the securities that they pumped and dumped as part of the criminal conspiracy to their cumulative 1.5 million Twitter followers.

In addition to their Twitter presence, the defendants also allegedly ran an online community for individual stock traders called Atlas Trading, which the defendants promoted as one of the largest, free online communities in the world for individual stock traders and had a chatroom called Atlas Trading Discord.