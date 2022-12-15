Twitter to discontinue Revue feature from the platform

With another change in plans, Twitter now declared that the company will discontinue the company’s newsletter product Revue by the coming year on Wednesday.

The notice came out days after Elon declared buying Substack – a rival online publishing platform.

“From January 18th, 2023, it will no longer be possible to access your Revue account,” Revue said on Wednesday. “On that date, Revue will shut down and all data will be deleted.”

The company bought its newsletter last year when a pandemic hit the world in 2021 which in return was a boom for newsletters. It sought to attract users who actually wanted to make money from their followers.

At that period, Twitter claimed that the premium of Revue’s features would be made free to all its users. It further reduced the fee for the paid newsletter to assist writers to retain more of the revenue generated from subscriptions.

“This has been a hard decision because we know Revue has a passionate user base, made up of people like you,” Twitter said in a post to users.

“We’ll cut to the chase: from January 18, 2023, it will no longer be possible to access your Revue account. On that date, Revue will shut down and all data will be deleted.”

Revue was established seven years ago in the metropolis of Utrecht in the Netherlands.

Following the purchase, Twitter shifted to quickly merge the two platforms together. At foremost, the company summed up Revue signup buttons to Twitter profiles. A month after, it rolled out an element that permitted users to enroll for Revue newsletters directly from tweets.

But there is something to note, that all these features came up before the acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk. The newsletter demand dried out very soon.

As the new CEO focus on only one, that is, to simplify the app, he has been cutting out several unnecessary and confusing elements from the platform. This includes Moments and Tweeted from labels. So it’s not startling to see Revue get suspended as well.

If you utilize Revue to operate a paid newsletter, on December 20th Twitter will set all paid subscriptions to revoke at the end of their billing process.

“This is to prevent your subscribers being charged for Revue content after the point where it is no longer possible to send newsletters from Revue.”