Do you believe in aliens or extra-terrestrial beings? Well, the US government does but there are a lot of secrets that the United States does not share with the world, “the classified files” as it is called in science fiction movies.

Recently, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) has published its due report on all UFO sightings since 2004. UFO stands for “Unidentified Flying Objects” and there is a total of 143 of them in the report filed by the US government. A report usually provides us with good answers and explanations but this one, in particular, has left the world with more questions than answers.

ODNI has examined over 144 UFO sightings reported to the US government and thereby calls it, Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon” or UAP. But, why not UFOs? Why is ODNI calling them with a different name?

Well, the correct answer remains with ODNI but UAP and UFO are basically the same things. Any object flying around the Earth, unidentified is an “Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon” a.k.a. “Unidentified Flying Object”.

As mentioned in a report by Engadget, out of all the reports, 18 incidents were such that the US government cannot explain as they may have been advanced technology. The report by ODNI states that some UAP appeared to remain stationary in winds while some moved against the wind. Some of them were seen maneuvering abruptly while some were seen moving at considerable speeds without extraordinary propulsions, according to Engadget.

Now, The US government is not ruling out the possibility of these sightings being extra-terrestrial or Unidentified Flying Objects but they are also considering the probability of some of these sightings to be secret technologies developed by adversaries like Russia and China.

Out of 144 reported sightings, ODNI is only able to explain one where it was able to determine the cause of the incident, while the remaining 143 cases are still a mystery. The organization says that there is very little data for them to come to a satisfactory conclusion.

Engadget reports that ODNI’s investigators have put the reports in five different categories:

Naturally occurring phenomenon Airborne clutter Classified technology developed by the United States Secret technology developed by adversaries like Russia and China “Other”

The other category includes extra-terrestrial Unidentified Flying Objects. Nevertheless, if it is any consolation, ODNI is certain that most of these sightings include physical objects.