With the introduction of the Dignity Act, a bipartisan initiative intended to restructure the issuance of Green Cards and reduce the excessive delays experienced by applicants, US lawmakers have put forward a major reform to the immigration system. If the law is approved, it might change the prospects for people who have been waiting more than ten years for legal immigration, particularly those from nations like India, where backlogs and per-country restrictions have led to waiting times that occasionally exceed 100 years.

The ability for qualified foreign nationals to speed up their Green Card application by paying a premium processing charge of $50,000 (about Rs 43 lakh) is a notable feature of this new law. By avoiding usual delays and advancing in the line for lawful permanent residency, our action aims to give hope to individuals who have been waiting ten years or more in the US immigration line.

Tackling Green Card Backlogs And Visa Caps

The need for such a measure has become critical as the backlog for Green Card applications continues to rise sharply. According to US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), at the end of Q2 FY2025, there were a record-breaking 11.3 million immigration cases pending and processing rates have been slowing down. Only 2.7 million cases were completed in the second quarter of this fiscal year, marking an 18% drop from the previous year. The backlog has grown by 1.6 million in just three months.

The Dignity Act targets these delays not only with the fast-track provision, but also by doubling the per-country cap for both employment-based and family-based Green Cards from 7% to 15%. For high-demand countries such as India and China, this means significantly improved chances of moving through the queue at a faster pace. Applicants who have spent 10 or more years waiting for a Green Card may, if the bill is enacted, opt for the premium processing route to skip ahead of the line for permanent residency. US lawmakers backing the bill argue that raising the per-country cap will reduce dramatic disparities and wait times among applicants from populous nations.

Important Conditions And Additional Consequences Of The Dignity Act

In addition to the updated caps and accelerated Green Card cost, the Dignity Act incorporates a number of changes to modernize US immigration laws:

Processing Backlog Reduction: Funds raised from the premium fee will be directed into an Immigration Infrastructure and Debt Reduction Fund, created to support improvements in the immigration system and clear backlogs.

Eligibility Expansion: Those waiting over a decade for family- or employment-based Green Cards would be able to apply for fast-track processing, while children of long-term visa holders—so-called “documented dreamers”—who risk aging out of visa eligibility would gain pathways to permanent residency.

Student and Work Visa Upgrades: F-1 student visas could become “dual intent,” allowing international graduates to pursue permanent residency without proving intent to return home. Students on Optional Practical Training (OPT) may be required to pay Social Security and Medicare taxes.

Cap Changes: Spouses and children of primary visa applicants would no longer be counted against annual limits, potentially increasing the principal candidates approved each year. International doctoral graduates in STEM and medical fields could automatically become eligible for O visas.

The bill’s premium fee and other fines would be used to self-fund the program, meaning it would not depend on taxpayer dollars. The bill also sets the goal of eliminating Green Card backlogs within a decade. Lawmakers emphasize that it does not amount to “amnesty,” but provides accountability and a path to stability for long-term immigrants.

Path Forward and Public Reaction:

The Dignity Act, currently open for public comment and awaiting further debate, has generated substantial discussion. Advocacy groups have welcomed the opportunity to bring overdue relief to immigrants stuck in decades-long queues, while critics have raised concerns that a hefty fee could create disparities between applicants based on their financial means.

With India among the countries most affected by current backlogs, the Rs 43 lakh premium processing option offers new hope for thousands of families and professionals waiting for permanent residency. Applicants who qualify will still need to meet all regular background checks and eligibility criteria, but the fast-track fee could allow them to leap the queue which has, until now, been determined almost exclusively by priority dates and country-specific quotas. It is unsure if the plan will eventually become law, but if it does, it would be one of the biggest shifts in US legal immigration in recent memory. Many see the plan as an indication of a bipartisan commitment to address long-standing impasse and offer millions of prospective immigrants workable solutions.