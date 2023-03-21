US mid-sized banks call upon FDIC for fair deposit insurance coverage to restore stability

A number of mid-sized regional banks and community banks in the United States are urging the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) to extend 100 percent insurance coverage to all bank deposits following the liquidity crisis that caused the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Typically, the FDIC provides insurance coverage of up to $250,000 per depositor , and in the event of a bank failure any amount above this limit at risk. However, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank prompted the FDIC to take extraordinary measures to ensure that all depositors received their full deposits, regardless of whether their accounts were insured up to the $250,000 limit.

Mid size banks feel the heat

This move created a disadvantage for mid-sized and community banks, as many of their high net worth customers withdrew their deposits and transferred them to larger banks considered “too big to fail”. These depositors believed that they would receive their full deposits even if these large banks failed, due to the actions taken by the FDIC in the case of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.