US queries Twitter over platform’s ability to follow privacy consent decree

According to the reports, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has questioned Twitter. The query is about whether the company has all the resources required to abide by a privacy consent order. This occurs as Twitter continues to experience a chaotic era marked by widespread layoffs. Elon Musk, a tech tycoon, recently acquired the service for $44 billion.

The FTC became involved and “track recent developments at Twitter with deep concern” due to many issues. First, no CEO or corporation is above the law. Moreover, businesses must abide by our consent decrees, according to a remark from the FTC in the study.

Twitter committed to spending $150 million in May to assess and test all prospective features. The features are necessary for data security and privacy concerns.

According to the Reuters article, concerns have been expressed that Twitter would not uphold a May 2022 deal with the US regulator due to recent activities and Musk’s company management. In addition, the business has declared a desire to enhance its privacy policies.

The social media business addressed all claims that it had improperly used personal information. The information, such as telephone numbers, is for marketing reasons. After informing individuals that information should only be utilized for security and safety purposes, this incident occurred.

Questions and worries about whether the platform had broken these specific settlements further raised the consent agreement established in 2011 following data breaches. The business has previously vowed not to abuse or deceive users about privacy safeguards and associated issues.

Twitter suspends accounts of well-known journalists

Twitter has, in the meantime, suspended several accounts belonging to well-known journalists from publications. The performances include The New York Times, The Washington Post, and CNN. One thing unites all of these personalities: they have been reporting on the platform’s advancements for the previous few months. According to media sources, each of these suspended Twitter accounts received a notification stating that the account was stopped because it “violated the Twitter rules,” albeit the reason for their suspensions is still unknown.

Mastodon and Koo, two of Twitter’s competitors local to India, were also suspended. It claimed that one of its accounts had been banned by Twitter because it had broken the microblogging website’s regulations. According to an NBC News article, Musk said that all of these bans were brought about by Twitter’s new policies forbidding private plane trackers.

On the other hand, Elon Musk’s team has contacted investors to obtain additional funding for Twitter, his faltering social media site.