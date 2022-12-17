Horizon Online Multiplayer Game Confirmed By Guerrilla Games

A recent announcement has confirmed earlier rumors that Guerrilla Games was working on an online multiplayer game, and it may take place within the Horizon Zero Dawn universe. The universe started by Horizon Zero Dawn is expanding, as developer Guerrilla Games confirmed they are working on a new Aloy solo game, as well as a separate online project set in the same universe. Guerrilla Games has announced a multiplayer game set in the universes of Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West are under development, doing so along with announcing jobs for the new team in their Amsterdam studio.

Sources said that Sony was also looking into including cooperative play in the franchise’s newest entry, Horizon: Forbidden West, for that year, but that Guerrilla decided to keep that feature for a future project, which they believed would either be an offline, separate spin-off online game or a Horizon 3. Aloy will continue fighting in the post-apocalyptic world of Horizon Forbidden West, but Guerrilla Games is also working on an online multiplayer experience set in the same universe. Unlike currently available titles in the Horizon series, the upcoming Horizon will be a multiplayer experience featuring a new cast of characters offering unique styles, which allows players to explore the Horizon universe even more.

Join Guerrilla in Amsterdam as we work to expand the world of Horizon It's an exciting time to join us! We have many open roles across multiple departments, so check them out on our Careers page and apply today!https://t.co/G9tvnSkQQQ pic.twitter.com/Xqab1JGabV — Life at Guerrilla (@LifeAtGuerrilla) December 16, 2022

In November, the Korean financial news website reported that NCSoft and Sony Interactive Entertainment had reached a deal for a multiplayer MMO to take place in the Horizon canon this may have been an outside project referred to by the Friday morning tweet. Some of the job listings do not even indicate an alleged remake or remaster of Horizon Zero Dawn, which was included in this initial set of reports but we’ll have to wait and see what we get next for Aloy.