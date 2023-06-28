Britcoin CBDC May Not Utilize Blockchain Technology

In a surprising announcement, the Bank of England (BoE) has indicated that its proposed Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), colloquially referred to as ‘Britcoin,’ might not be built on a blockchain. This revelation has raised eyebrows within the cryptocurrency and blockchain communities, which have long associated CBDCs with blockchain technology. The central bank’s decision suggests a departure from this traditional approach, which could have significant implications for the future of digital currencies.

Uncertainty Surrounds the Use of Blockchain Technology for UK’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), ‘Britcoin’

The individual overseeing the United Kingdom’s initiative to investigate a central bank digital currency Britcoin CBDC is uncertain about utilizing blockchain technology for a potential digital pound. Tom Mutton, the director of fintech at the Bank of England, expressed his reservations during an interview with Bloomberg News on the Merryn Talks Money podcast. He mentioned a significant divergence of opinions during a recent meeting centered around exploring the technology and discussing the potential design of the UK’s proposed Britcoin.

He remarked that there was a lack of consensus among the participants throughout the discussion, stating that none of them reached an agreement at any stage. Additionally, he noted that the forum members were unconvinced about the superior efficiency of distributed ledgers compared to traditional ledgers.

As countries around the globe are increasingly considering central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) as potential alternatives to cash and conventional payment systems, the Bank of England is among numerous central banks engaged in researching the technology and examining its potential implementation.

Exploring the Distinctions and Uncertainties Surrounding CBDCs and Britcoin’s Network Structure

Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) share certain resemblances with stablecoins, as both are digital tokens pegged to the value of a nation’s currency. However, CBDCs are typically administered and operated by governments, whereas private companies issue stablecoins on public networks like Ethereum.

Regarding Britcoin CBDC, whether it will be constructed on a public or private network remains uncertain. According to Mutton, if Britcoin is eventually introduced, the Bank of England (BoE) would desire its compatibility with “distributed ledger business models in the private sector.” However, the specific underlying structure of the digital pound remains uncertain and subject to ongoing discussion.

The uncertainty surrounding Britcoin emerged two years after the central bank established a task force in collaboration with the HM Treasury to examine CBDCs. Mutton indicated that if approved, implementing a CBDC in the UK is still several years in the future. According to Bloomberg News, the Bank of England intends to conduct trials of various ledger systems for Britcoin, including those operating on public networks.

Examining Discussions and Considerations Surrounding Britcoin’s Architecture and Future Implementation

As per the minutes published by the Bank of England during a CBDC Technology Forum meeting in March, which included representatives from companies such as Amazon, IBM, JP Morgan, and Barclays, the creation of sub-groups to explore different architectures for Britcoin received support.

Interoperability was also discussed among forum members, debating whether the architecture of the digital pound should be capable of integrating with other CBDCs or bank account systems. The Bank of England stated that more specific details would be provided during Britcoin’s design phase.

A project supported by the Bank of England recently determined that a well-designed API accompanying a digital pound could present substantial use cases. It could empower businesses and consumers with programmability features, enabling automated payments, according to researchers.

The future of Britcoin is yet to be determined, and the Bank of England is still in the process of working out the specifics. The Bank stated that its future efforts concerning Britcoin would be guided by responses received to a Consultation Paper, with the window for feedback scheduled to close on June 30.

In conclusion, the exploration of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the UK, known as Britcoin, has brought forth a range of discussions and uncertainties. While the Bank of England acknowledges the potential benefits of distributed-ledger technology, stakeholders have no consensus regarding its efficiency compared to conventional ledgers. The specific network structure for Britcoin CBDC, whether public or private, remains an open question. The Bank of England plans to trial different ledger systems, including public networks. The future of Britcoin is still undetermined, and the Bank of England is seeking feedback through a Consultation Paper to inform its upcoming decisions.

