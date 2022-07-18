USA ties with Germany as the most crypto-friendly country: Report

USA ties with Germany as the most crypto-friendly country, says q2 2022 Coincub report. Germany was already in the number 1 spot for a while, and the US recently joined the position jumping from no 3. However, before you think about moving to these countries because of the positive crypto regulations and laws there, note that the ranking doesn’t say it all.

Coincub report for q2 2022

Germany and United States are both head to head, according to the Coincub report. Both of them scored 49 points which included different metrics like regulations, financial services, population, tax, talent, trading, fraud, proliferation, and environmental. The United States scored higher in proliferation and trading. On the other hand, Germany scored higher in population, tax, fraud, and environmental metrics. Other metrics had the same scores for both countries.

We must also note that some other countries are not far behind the US and Germany. Singapore, which was in the number 2 position, is now at number 3 with a score of 43. Australia and Switzerland held the 4th and 5th positions respectively with 42 and 40 points.

Talking about some other popular nations like India, the UK, and Japan, all of them have fallen below their Q1 rankings. India is now at 21st position (down from 19th), the UK is at 12th (down from 11th), and Japan is at (11th) down from (10th). Their scores are 31, 36, and 37, respectively. We also have countries that have seen major jumps in their ranking in Q2 2022. Portugal is now at 8th rank up from 12th, UAE is at 18th up from 22nd, and Russia is at 17th up from 20th.

Coincub’s CEO comments on their report

The crypto markets have changed quite a bit in the past 9 months. Prices are down, and adoption has slowed down due to the same reason. So, the Coincub CEO cleared that their report has also taken the new market cycle into account. Plus, the actions that authorities are taking, like protecting customers, legitimizing crypto investments, and boosting the nation’s economy, are also given a score.

