USB-C charger has been made mandatory for every device as per new
government rule. The deadline has been given to manufacturers till March 2025.
The Indian government has taken decision to mandate USB-C cable for every
gadget. The decision was taken after EU (European Union) announced about
single charger rule for every gadget. The deadline to switch to USB-C cable has
been announced till March 2025 whereas, deadline for laptop manufacturers
has been further increased till 2026 however, the decision for featurephones
is yet to take.
The market of featurephones in India is quite huge, almost 50% of
population in India still uses featurephones that requires different kinds of
cables. The government is planning to exempt featurephones from single
charger rule after concerns raised by manufacturers of increasing the cost of
featurephones. Now only single type of charger will be applicable to the
gadgets which will be economically friendly to the users as well as environment
friendly to the nature. The decision taken by government seems to impact
society in a positive way as it reduces the cost of different types of cables and
also tends to be beneficial for the environment as it saves huge amount of e-
waste. The decision taken by the government has various benefits such
as portability, e-waste reduction, financially advantageous but on the other hand the decision has some challenges as well such as loss of industry of
charges, damage to gadgets etc.
The main motive behind the decision of single charger rule is to reduce the
massive amount of e- waste that is generated by India every year. According to
ASSOCHAM-EY report from electronic waste management in India, the country
generates 5 million tons of waste every year.
There is nothing to worry for android users as most of the android gadgets
already uses USB-C cable but apple is one company that seems to be highly
affected by the decision. However, the company has denied about switching to
USB-C cable for their I-phones and the company argues that switching to USB-C
cable will further increase e-waste as all the I phone users will have to change
their chargers.
According to reports USB-C cable will mandate in India after a few months of
implementing in EU (European Union) and EU has already given deadline of December.