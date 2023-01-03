USB-C charger has been made mandatory for every device as per new

government rule. The deadline has been given to manufacturers till March 2025.

The Indian government has taken decision to mandate USB-C cable for every

gadget. The decision was taken after EU (European Union) announced about

single charger rule for every gadget. The deadline to switch to USB-C cable has

been announced till March 2025 whereas, deadline for laptop manufacturers

has been further increased till 2026 however, the decision for featurephones

is yet to take.

The market of featurephones in India is quite huge, almost 50% of

population in India still uses featurephones that requires different kinds of

cables. The government is planning to exempt featurephones from single

charger rule after concerns raised by manufacturers of increasing the cost of

featurephones. Now only single type of charger will be applicable to the

gadgets which will be economically friendly to the users as well as environment

friendly to the nature. The decision taken by government seems to impact

society in a positive way as it reduces the cost of different types of cables and

also tends to be beneficial for the environment as it saves huge amount of e-

waste. The decision taken by the government has various benefits such

as portability, e-waste reduction, financially advantageous but on the other hand the decision has some challenges as well such as loss of industry of

charges, damage to gadgets etc.

The main motive behind the decision of single charger rule is to reduce the

massive amount of e- waste that is generated by India every year. According to

ASSOCHAM-EY report from electronic waste management in India, the country

generates 5 million tons of waste every year.

There is nothing to worry for android users as most of the android gadgets

already uses USB-C cable but apple is one company that seems to be highly

affected by the decision. However, the company has denied about switching to

USB-C cable for their I-phones and the company argues that switching to USB-C

cable will further increase e-waste as all the I phone users will have to change

their chargers.

According to reports USB-C cable will mandate in India after a few months of

implementing in EU (European Union) and EU has already given deadline of December.