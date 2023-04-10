USD’s value will decline massively in 5 years due to high debt says Investment Manager

Investment manager John Smith has warned that the USD’s value will decline massively in 5 years due to various factors, including high levels of government debt and a lack of confidence in the US economy.

Smith, who manages a portfolio of assets worth over $1 billion, argues that the US government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a significant increase in debt levels. He notes that the US national debt currently stands at around $28 trillion, up from $23 trillion just before the pandemic began. Smith believes that this level of debt is unsustainable and that the government will struggle to pay it off without resorting to inflationary policies.

Unsustainable Government Debt Levels Cited as Major Concern

In addition to the high levels of debt, Smith points to the US economy’s reliance on foreign investment to fund its deficits. He notes that countries like China and Japan hold large amounts of US debt and that if they were to lose confidence in the US economy, they could start selling off their holdings. This could lead to a significant devaluation of the dollar, and the USD’s value will decline massively in 5 years.

Smith also argues that the Federal Reserve’s monetary policies have contributed to the potential devaluation of the dollar. He notes that the Fed has been engaging in aggressive quantitative easing, which involves buying large amounts of government bonds to stimulate the economy. This policy has led to a significant increase in the money supply, which could lead to inflation and a decrease in the value of the dollar.

Experts Express Skepticism, Citing Stable Political and Economic System

Despite these warnings that USD’s value will decline massively in 5 years, some experts are skeptical of Smith’s predictions. They point out that the US dollar is still the world’s reserve currency and is widely used in international trade. They also note that the US has a relatively stable political and economic system, which gives investors confidence in the currency.

However, other experts believe that the US dollar’s position as the world’s reserve currency is under threat. They note that countries like China and Russia have been working to create alternative payment systems that bypass the US dollar. These systems could eventually erode the dollar’s dominance in international trade and finance.

Potential Implications for Global Economy Highlighted

If the US dollar were to lose most of its value, it could have significant implications for the global economy. It could lead to a rise in inflation as the cost of imports increases, and it could make it more difficult for the US government to borrow money. It could also lead to a shift in global economic power as countries that hold large amounts of US debt, such as China, become more influential.

Diversification of Portfolio Recommended for Investors

Investors who are concerned about the potential devaluation of the US dollar may want to consider diversifying their portfolios. This could involve investing in assets denominated in other currencies, such as the Euro or the Japanese yen, or investing in commodities like gold and silver, which are often seen as a hedge against inflation.

In conclusion, while there are differing opinions on the future of the US dollar, investors should be aware of the risks associated with holding large amounts of US dollar-denominated assets. With high levels of government debt, reliance on foreign investment, and aggressive monetary policies, there are certainly challenges that the US economy faces. However, it remains to be seen whether the dollar will indeed lose most of its value within the next five years.

