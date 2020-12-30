You can use devices such as Chromecast with Google TV to display your Google Photos in a slideshow as the screen saver. Feeling like doing a quick set up to Use regular Photos uploaded in Google as the Screen Saver? Well, we got you covered with an easy guide.

One has to have the Chromecast’s initial setup process, Google TV devices call the screen saver the ‘Ambient mode’ which you will be asked to choose. Google Photos is one of the choices during the arrangement, yet on the off chance that you didn’t choose it, at that point, you can do it now.

To begin with, obviously, the very first thing to start up with this feature is a requirement that you will have to be a Google Photos user for this service to work. The other thing you’ll require is the Google Home application for iPhone, iPad, or Android since this is where all the services will take place.

Getting straight to the procedure now-

Here is How to Use Google Photos as the Screen Saver on Google TV-