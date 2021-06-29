Use Tenorshare ReiBoot to Fix iPhone stuck on Apple logo

Description

With millions of Apple users around the globe, the number of Apple-related problems is emerging on the same ratio. This article will revolve around the solutions in case your iPhone gets stuck on the Apple logo. Also, we will explore Tenorshare ReiBoot, a tool that will solve this problem.

Introduction

Don’t worry; you are not the only one stuck with an incessant Apple logo on your screen. A quick search on the internet and you will find thousands of queries like “My iPhone is stuck on the Apple logo”, “iPhone stuck on Apple logo during update”, and so on.

Like every other Apple product, the iPhone is known for its excellent performance, top-notch quality, and attractive display. However, despite its great features, the iPhone may get stuck on the Apple logo.

Tenorshare ReiBoot is a professional tool that could help you solve your problem quickly and effectively. What’s more, it has an intuitive interface that you can understand easily and operate smoothly.

What causes your iPhone Stuck on Apple Logo?

Apple devices are well-made and thus, hold such a market value. It’s very rare that a functioning iPhone suddenly breaks its character and starts acting weird. So, let’s look at some of the potential problems that could be the root cause of the issue.

Jailbreak: For those of you unaware of the term “Jailbreak”, it is an attempt to unlock some restricted features on your iPhone. Oftentimes, errors in the process or lack of sufficient knowledge during jailbreak can damage the software. This results in the iPhone getting stuck on boot mode. iOS Updates: Updates are crucial for devices to stay relevant to the new features and security. iOS also suggests its users on staying updated on software for the proper functioning of the device. While the update is ongoing, several files are altered. If the device shuts down mid-update due to any reason, you might end up with an iPhone stuck on the Apple logo during the update process. Restore: Restoring means rolling back the software to the desired date. This is generally done if the phone shows some sign of damaged software or is missing some files. This means, there is some level of messing around with the software. Not always but, sometimes it attracts glitches and the iPhone gets stuck on the Apple logo during reboot. Data transfers from your computer to your iPhone were somehow corrupted: While the data interaction between iOS devices are very safe, sudden problems like electricity cut-offs or phone getting pulled out from the cable during file transfer can lead to problems. As the device ends up with incomplete files, it will attempt a search for the missing files and therefore might not reboot properly. Hardware Issues: As we are talking about software issues here, let’s now have a look at some potential hardware issues that could cause an iPhone to get stuck on the Apple logo. Our phones have to deal with a lot during our everyday activities. We might drop them, get them soaked, or overheat them with high-performance demanding activities. These might bring problems in the hardware. Also, some mobiles come with defective hardware during production. Whatever the case, these anomalies can get your iPhone stuck on the Apple logo during the update or reboot process.

How To Fix iPhone stuck on Apple logo?

# Try To Force Restart iPhone

One way can be to force restart the iPhone. Oftentimes, restarting the phone can help the software sort out the problems. But with several models of iPhone on the market, it can be challenging.

For iPhone 6s and earlier ones, you need to hold the top and home button until it restarts. For iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, holding the volume down button along with the top/side button will initiate the restart.

The newer versions share the same problem, too. So, what to do with your iPhone 11 stuck on the Apple logo? The process for force restart is the same for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 plus, and the newer ones. Users need to swiftly move from pressing the volume up button to pressing the volume down button. Then, press the power or side button until the iPhone restarts.

# How to Put Your iPhone Into Recovery mode

What if the force restart doesn’t work? Another way to tackle this problem is to put the phone into recovery mode. Remember, following the process can lead to loss of data. So, it’s recommended that you back up the data before the phone gets back to its factory settings.

To do this, you will need the cable and a battery percentage that will last at least an hour. As it seems, for users that have already tried a hard reset, the device shuts down the possibility of recovery mode. This will throw the users back to our initial problem, i.e. an iPhone stuck on the Apple logo.

In such a pinch, we recommend Tenorshare ReiBoot, a free tool that can put their iPhone in recovery mode with a single click. The feature is called ReiBoot iOS System Recovery. To avoid potential viruses or fake applications, download the software from the Tenorshare official site. Tenorshare ReiBoot will instantly recognize your iOS device after you have connected and clicked ‘Enter Recovery Mode’. The process is clearly shown in the pictures below.

Step 1: Click ‘Enter Recovery Mode’.

Step 2: In less than a minute, the process gets completed with a positive prompt. You can know the completion of the process after you see iTunes or Computer logo on your iPhone screen.

# If Force Restart and Recovery Mode Don’t Work

If none of the options work, we have something called the iOS System Repair. This is a paid feature of the tool for users that are stuck on the frozen boot mode, but it’s going to cost you less than an authorized servicing, and it’s completely safe.

Step 1: The ReiBoot iOS System Recovery provides Standard Repair and Deep Repair options. To initiate the process, open the ReiBoot tool and connect your device using the USB cable. Data loss is something most users like to avoid. For this, choose the ‘Standard Repair’ option and click ‘Standard Repair’.

Step 2: If you come across device detection problems, the tool will help you to get the device into DFU mode. After detection, click the ‘Download’ option to start your firmware download.

Step 3: After the download is complete, choose ‘Start Standard Repair’ to complete the process. This will most likely mend your iPhone frozen on the Apple logo. If this doesn’t work, you always have the Deep Repair option (which causes data loss).

Advantages of Standard Repair:

No loss of data, i.e. no hassle of data backup. Fast completion time. Can be used without any technical knowledge.

Conclusion

There you have it! Everything you need to know about the fix of your iPhone stuck on the Apple logo. At this point, you should be able to figure out the fix using Tenorshare ReiBoot. The tool can save you a lot of bucks and prevent data loss.

In case, there is any problem with the device hardware, we recommend that you visit an authorized service center for assistance.