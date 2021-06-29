The most profitable slots in the Indian gambling market

With the advent of online casinos, gamblers have the opportunity to play from the comfort of their homes or right on the go. But these are not all the advantages that the user receives, running a virtual platform. The main positive factor is a massive selection of slot machines, the number of which several times exceed the availability of the largest land-based sites.

It is not hard to get lost even an experienced player among such diversity, and beginners often do not know what emulator to run to get maximum pleasure and, of course, high returns. Even though every licensed slot runs on a random number generator, there are more or fewer winning combinations.

We propose to get acquainted with some factors and characteristics that will help determine the most profitable emulator for gambling pastime.

An essential criterion in a quality game is to choose a reliable gaming club. Article “How to register on Ab4 casino” will be able to help you decide on a reliable Indian casino.

RTP at casinos in India

One of the most crucial slot parameters is its RTP. It is the return rate laid down by the manufacturer. For example, if RTP is 95%, you will get 950 from 1000 rupees. But this figure – a very relative unit, as the machine does not remember who and how many plays it, to return precisely this percentage. However, the higher the rate – the higher the chances to win the jackpot.

Second, in importance is volatility. It is an indicator of risk and the dynamics of the gameplay. Take the slot with a high variance; what does this mean? Such a machine will show great returns, but less often. An emulator with low volatility give small portions, but regularly. The first option prefers risky gamblers who are not used to a long session. In the second case, you can play slowly at small stakes.

And one more important detail: to get a real bonus – choose legal gaming sites, which presents only licensed software. Ab4 casino reviews say that the club has an open and transparent policy, so you will always find a document authorizing gambling activities on the official site. They are trusted their development of the leading brands of gambling machines in the range is new and classic slots on any topic and characteristics.

Jackpot slots

This category is often allocated to a separate group of menus so that the most daring players try their luck, betting big, counting on significant returns. Among the features of such machines is the obligatory presence of the main prize – the jackpot, which can be a tidy sum.

Emulator developers are doing everything possible to attract to their product as many users as possible to integrate not one but several Jackpots in a single slot. As a rule, in such machines, there is minimum, average and maximum winnings, respectively; take away the prize money of smaller value is always easier. Ab4 online casino also has jackpot slots.

We suggest you get acquainted with the most popular casino games in India.

Ultra Hot Deluxe

Simple at first glance, a unit of three reels in practice shows an impressive game. The smaller the number of icons, the higher the chance to gather a good combination, and a row of three sevens promises excellent returns. In addition to the main prize symbols, there are stars, lemons, plums, oranges and cherries. All brilliant is simple, not for nothing; the slot is in great demand among visitors to Indian casinos.

Lucky Lady’s Charm

There are four versions of this fascinating machine, choosing this option, you get a chance to get a tangible reward from the hands of a beautiful stranger. Playing the field is just obliged to give prize combinations, as it has all the symbols of luck: rabbit’s foot, horseshoe, clover, and more. The possibility of falling out with a triple multiplier freespins dramatically increases the chances for high returns, and the calm atmosphere has a long game.

Book of Ra

It is the classic slot, known even to beginners. About the slot, there are many legends, developed a lot of strategies that are successfully used in practice. Magic book is always in the spotlight, and it gives you a chance to win the main prize. Journey to an ancient civilization will be an unforgettable adventure, and thematic characters add atmosphere and mystery interface.

Mega Joker

For a long time holds a leading position in the outstanding returns, a record RTP rate attracts numerous gamblers here. It is a simple visual machine, with Joker, sevens and a variety of fruit. The playing field will often delight prize lines with bonuses and big winnings.

Noche Oscura

If you want a thrill – we recommend you to pay attention to the original emulator. It was made in the horror style with a Mexican flavor. Animated special effects, thematic signs, and the character in the foreground tickles the nerves and pleases many returns.

20 Super Hot

Hot slot with a classic fruit theme that many gamblers love. The emulator offers to collect the symbols of stars in a row and get a big win. Simple rules, juicy fruits will accompany the player the whole gameplay. You expect bright emotions and a lot of adrenaline, and the wide range of bets allow you to play as a risky player.

Dolphin’s Pearl

Sea creatures have never been as friendly to people as they are during the gameplay. Their combinations bring winning odds, and the main character and the pearl will give a big payoff to the happiest gambler. Run the slot at the “maximum” and get the long-awaited jackpot.

Fruit Cocktail

Gameplay is filled with additional bonuses that will help you earn as many winning matches. The game has a simple storyline with cocktails and fruit, and they are friendly and generous to each gambler who tried the luck in the slot.

Extra Stars

And again, in our top fruit slot. Classic proven options will never lose their relevance and profitability. Great returns promise bright ripe fruit, and a roll of stars can be not only a solid reward but also respin, which significantly increases the chance of winning.

Cherry Bombs

Crazy game with fireworks, bombs and generous cherries instead of the wild. The generosity of the emulator knows no bounds, and you should only look at the paytable. Impressive graphics and great returns of this slot were noted by thousands of visitors who have already managed to try their hand in this exciting game.