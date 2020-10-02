The American social networking service and microblogging website, Twitter is one of the widely used services all across the globe. This platform serves as a common ground for people to express their thoughts and updates with a show of tweets.

Reportedly, Twitter was temporarily down in different parts of the world including India and the users complained about seeing a blank page on the app/website homepage, it was not loading. Instead of showing feed filled with fresh tweets, users claimed to get a message “something went wrong, try again”. Twitter has resolved this issue for most users across the globe but there is no reason given by the company as to why this happened.

This issue was persistent for 15 minutes to 30 minutes for all users during the evening hours of October 1. Downdetector- a service which provides insights on issues and outages over all kinds of services shows that there was a sudden spike of problem reports by Twitter users at around 7:25 pm on October 1st. This outage of Twitter was not only for the Android and iOS devices but for their official website as well.

According to the Downdetector, the total number of reports of Twitter not working were crossing 55,000 from Japan alone. Around 48,000 reports from the United States and 15,000 from the United Kingdoms.

